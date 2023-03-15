Panthers restructure Johnny Hekker's contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers created some more salary cap flexibility on Wednesday as they head into free agency.
The team restructured the contract of punter Johnny Hekker, clearing some cap space for next year.
The 33-year-old Hekker signed a three-year contract last offseason and remained one of the league's top punters.
The former All-Decade pick at his position, Hekker averaged 48.5 yards per punt last season and landed 39 punts inside the 20-yard-line, his highest total in that category since he had 51 in 2016 for the Rams.
Hekker holds a number of NFL records and is on the NFL's 2010's All-Decade team after playing 10 seasons with the Rams (2012-21).