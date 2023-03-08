Panthers restructure Taylor Moton's contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers created some more salary cap flexibility on Wednesday as they prepare to head into free agency in a week.

The team restructured the contract of right tackle Taylor Moton, clearing some cap space for next year.

The 28-year-old Moton signed a four-year contract extension after being franchise-tagged in 2021, and the way the contract was built made this an ordinary piece of business to create room now.

Moton has played in all 98 games since he entered the league as a second-round pick in 2017. He has started 82 in a row (every game since the start of the 2018 season) and has played every offensive snap over the last five seasons.

He became an anchor for a line that stabilized last year with the additions of rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and free agents Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman. And the cap room could become useful soon, as they hope to re-sign Bozeman before he reaches free agency next week.