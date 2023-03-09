Panthers restructure Xavier Woods' contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers created some more salary cap flexibility on Thursday as they prepare to head into free agency next week.

The team restructured the contract of safety Xavier Woods, clearing some cap space for next year.

The 28-year-old Woods signed a three-year contract last offseason, and became a trusted leader in the secondary.

He was third on the team in tackles last year, had six passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries.

They've already restructured deals for Austin Corbett and Taylor Moton this offseason as well.