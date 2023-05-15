Panthers return INSPIHER Podcast for third season

May 15, 2023 at 02:31 PM
inspiher3

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers and Atrium Health are bringing back the INSPIHER Podcast for a third season.

This season will continue to highlight inspiring women across the Carolinas who are leaders within our community. Listeners will hear conversations hosted by Kristen Balboni, Carolina Panthers team reporter, as she talks with transformative women to learn about what drives them and makes them successful.

Listeners can expect to hear from a range of guests, including:

• Linda Reich, co-founder of the kNot Today Foundation and wife of Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich

• Kelly Davis, Executive Director of Defending Dreams and wife of Panthers Legend Thomas Davis

• Kim Ortmayer and Carrie Keuten from Atrium Health Levine Children's

• Jordan Trgovac, Carolina Panthers Scouting Assistant

"Having served as a guest on season 2 of InspiHER, I'm so excited for Atrium Health and the Carolina Panthers to further connect with influential women in our community," said Callie Dobbins, senior vice president of Atrium Health Levine Children's. "I'm eager to hear about the new successes and impactful changes these women are making."

The third season of podcasts will kick off May 17, with episodes dropping weekly into the summer. Episodes are available on Panthers.com/audio and the Panthers app, as well as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

If you missed the first two seasons, there's always an opportunity to go back and listen. Listeners can hear from Panthers owner Nicole Tepper, the team's first female president Kristi Coleman, Charlotte Lately co-owner Natalie Stewart, and many other inspiring women from across the Carolinas.

