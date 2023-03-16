Panthers rework Ian Thomas' contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers created some more salary cap flexibility on Wednesday as they headed into free agency.
The team reworked the contract of tight end Ian Thomas, clearing some cap space for the next two years.
The 26-year-old Thomas signed a three-year contract extension last offseason.
The Panthers have been aggressive adding parts on offense already, agreeing to deals with running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst, and backup quarterback Andy Dalton after bringing back center Bradley Bozeman to create stability up front.