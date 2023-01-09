Panthers to begin coaching search process

Jan 09, 2023 at 10:31 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Panthers Helmet
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — With the 2022 season in the books, the Panthers are embarking on the next step in the franchise's history.

The Panthers will transition into the coaching search process on Monday to determine who will lead the team in 2023.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks, who led the team to a 6-6 record after taking over for Matt Rhule in Week 6, will be among the candidates.

To comply with the league's Rooney Rule requirements, the team must still interview two external minority candidates. Those interviews must be in person with the team's decision-makers, and Wilks does not count toward that total.

Beyond that, the Panthers are expected to conduct multiple interviews with other candidates, and league rules have changed the timeline for those.

Teams can't interview coaches employed by other teams until the third day after that team's Week 18 game (meaning Tuesday or Wednesday of this week). Those discussions would have to be done over video conference.

A hiring team can begin in-person interviews as soon as Monday with a coach already on its staff or with coaches not currently employed in the NFL. But in-person interviews with candidates employed by other teams can't be held until the end of the Wild Card round.

For teams involved in the playoffs, assistant coaches can't be interviewed until the third day after the Wild Card round (meaning a window between Jan. 17-19).

Related Content

news

Complete list of Panthers 2023 free agents

View the full list of Panthers free agents for the 2023 upcoming offseason.

news

Panthers officially hold the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

This spring's NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City on April 27-29, 2023.

news

Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2023

Carolina will pick ninth overall and have seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Carolina Panthers 2023 opponents are set

Carolina will host Dallas and Green Bay, while traveling to Miami and Seattle among others.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at New Orleans in Week 18

DJ Moore finished the season playing 96 percent of the team's offensive snaps, the most by any wide receiver in the NFL in 2022.

news

Eddy Piñeiro brings dramatic season to fulfilling close

Before his game-winner at New Orleans, the kicker's coaches and teammate kept faith in him through a season full of ups and downs.

news

Everyone had a hand in unlikely win to cap unlikely season

Panthers get contributions from guys you'd never expect, to end a season no one could have predicted.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers rally in second half to beat Saints

Eddy Piñeiro hit a game-winning field goal to complete the NFL's best kicking streak in the season's final 10 weeks.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 18 at New Orleans

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers finish season with 10-7 win at the buzzer

They beat the Saints on a last-second field goal, an unlikely finish to an unlikely season, as Carolina finished 7-10.

news

Live Updates: Panthers at Saints in Week 18

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game at New Orleans.

Advertising