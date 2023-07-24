Panthers Training Camp presented by Ticketmaster: What fans need to know

Jul 24, 2023 at 03:10 PM
Augusta Stone
Shaq Thompson

CHARLOTTE – Summer break is over for the Panthers, which means that training camp is starting up at Wofford this week.

There will be plenty of storylines swirling in the hot and humid air, including first glimpses at Carolina's first overall draft selection Bryce Young and the all-new coaching staff, headed up by former Panthers quarterback Frank Reich in his first return to Spartanburg training camp since he played here in the 1990s.

Before you pack up the sunscreen and extra bottles of water for your trip, here are some key points to know:

  • Practices remain free and open to the public as always, including opportunities for autographs after each session. Fans can acquire free advance tickets for access to daily practices via Ticketmaster. Walk-ups are welcome. Smart phones are not required. Fans can access six free tickets per Ticketmaster account, and they can be secured here.
  • Fans can view practice from first-come, first-serve general seating on the hill alongside Field 2 at Wofford. Click here to view a full training camp map, which lays out the fan entrance, seating area, parking lots, and ticket information access points.
  • Panthers training camp starts Wednesday, July 26, and concludes with two days of joint practices with the New York Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers from Aug. 9-10. Click here for a full list of dates and times.
  • Fans will have the opportunity to receive autographs from their favorite Panthers each day before and after practice. Fans are encouraged to congregate along the fence line at Field 1 for a chance to have players come over and sign items.
  • Back Together Saturday is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg. The event starts at 11 a.m. and will include on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion, and Black & Blue Crew, as well as another team practice in the stadium.
  • Fans can bring outside coolers and containers with food and non-alcoholic beverages to training camp, as well as backpacks, folding chairs, seat cushions, umbrellas, and tablets. All bags are subject to inspection. Click here for answers to frequently asked questions, which includes lists of permitted and unpermitted items at training camp.
  • All parking is free at Wofford, and most lots offer a quick and easy walk to the practice fields.

If you can't make it out to Wofford this year, there's no need to worry. Fans can always follow along with exclusive coverage from the Panthers' social channels, website, and app. Post-practice interviews with players and coaches will be live streamed each day on Panthers Twitter, Panthers YouTube, Panthers.com, and the Panthers app.

Panthers.com and all social channels will also have live updates daily from the field, as the Panthers digital team gives you views from the sidelines.

Be sure to check out the Panthers' training camp landing page at Panthers.com for all updates, links, and more as practices get underway in Spartanburg.

Related Content

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: No timeline for Brian Burns deal

They're working on a long-term deal for the star pass-rusher, who is cleared to return to practice after offseason ankle surgery.

news

Bryce Young discusses keeping a cool head in training camp heat

The Panthers' rookie quarterback knows a thing or two about high expectations, and he's equipped himself to shoulder the pressure to come in Spartanburg.

news

Jaycee Horn ready to practice, and earn respect again

The third-year corner said he was cleared to practice and thinks the changes made this offseason position the Panthers to make a jump in the NFC South.

news

Inside the practice plan to keep Bryce Young on his toes

The offseason program ran smoothly for the Panthers' new coaching staff and rookie quarterback. They'll look for that to continue in training camp.

news

Panthers place four players on active/PUP list

The group includes starting guard Austin Corbett and fourth-round rookie Chandler Zavala. Players can be activated from the list at any time during camp.

news

Taking stock of the Panthers' rookie class – after Bryce Young

Rookies report to training camp at Wofford today. Here's a dive into the rookie class beyond the Panthers' No. 1 overall pick in 2023.

news

Bryce Young agrees to terms on rookie contract

The Panthers have reached agreement on a deal with their first overall quarterback selection, allowing him to begin camp on time.

news

For Frank Reich and Dom Capers, camp is back to the future

The inaugural quarterback and head coach will return to Spartanburg this weekend with new roles, but with memories of what that first camp was like.

news

Muhsin Muhammad: Great on his own, and part of something greater

The new Hall of Honor wide receiver was a star in his own right, but he had an important role in developing others over the span of a long and productive career.

news

The Carolina Panthers participate in NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

Alexis Restrepo from Wake Forest University School of Medicine is one of 32 medical students from across the country selected for the program.

news

For Julius Peppers, the difference was obvious

The newest member of the Panthers Hall of Honor was an incredible player from his first day here, but needed time to come to grips with the attention that came with it.

