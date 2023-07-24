Panthers Training Camp presented by Ticketmaster: What fans need to know

CHARLOTTE – Summer break is over for the Panthers, which means that training camp is starting up at Wofford this week.

There will be plenty of storylines swirling in the hot and humid air, including first glimpses at Carolina's first overall draft selection Bryce Young and the all-new coaching staff, headed up by former Panthers quarterback Frank Reich in his first return to Spartanburg training camp since he played here in the 1990s.

Before you pack up the sunscreen and extra bottles of water for your trip, here are some key points to know:

Practices remain free and open to the public as always, including opportunities for autographs after each session. Fans can acquire free advance tickets for access to daily practices via Ticketmaster. Walk-ups are welcome. Smart phones are not required. Fans can access six free tickets per Ticketmaster account, and they can be secured here.

Fans can view practice from first-come, first-serve general seating on the hill alongside Field 2 at Wofford. Click here to view a full training camp map, which lays out the fan entrance, seating area, parking lots, and ticket information access points.

Panthers training camp starts Wednesday, July 26, and concludes with two days of joint practices with the New York Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers from Aug. 9-10. Click here for a full list of dates and times.

Fans will have the opportunity to receive autographs from their favorite Panthers each day before and after practice. Fans are encouraged to congregate along the fence line at Field 1 for a chance to have players come over and sign items.

Back Together Saturday is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg. The event starts at 11 a.m. and will include on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion, and Black & Blue Crew, as well as another team practice in the stadium.

Fans can bring outside coolers and containers with food and non-alcoholic beverages to training camp, as well as backpacks, folding chairs, seat cushions, umbrellas, and tablets. All bags are subject to inspection. Click here for answers to frequently asked questions, which includes lists of permitted and unpermitted items at training camp.

All parking is free at Wofford, and most lots offer a quick and easy walk to the practice fields.

If you can't make it out to Wofford this year, there's no need to worry. Fans can always follow along with exclusive coverage from the Panthers' social channels, website, and app. Post-practice interviews with players and coaches will be live streamed each day on Panthers Twitter, Panthers YouTube, Panthers.com, and the Panthers app.

Panthers.com and all social channels will also have live updates daily from the field, as the Panthers digital team gives you views from the sidelines.