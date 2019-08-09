Elijah Holyfield puts fumble behind him, scores twice in NFL debut

CHICAGO – It wasn't the test Elijah Holyfield wanted, but it's the one he got on Thursday night at Soldier Field.

The undrafted rookie running back lost a fumble on his third touch in the NFL. Bears linebacker Josh Woods made a great hit and the ball popped out. It was Holyfield's first lost fumble since his sophomore year at Georgia.

"It's not something that happens often," Holyfield said, shaking his head.

OK, so you fumbled in your first game as a pro. It happened. Can't be undone. Now what?

"The coaches want to see what you do when something bad happens," Holyfield said. "Bad things will happen in football. It's how you bounce back."

And that's what Holyfield did.

"I thought he rebounded very strongly," head coach Ron Rivera said. "He came back and handled the situation very well. He's young, he's learning and he'll continue to get better."