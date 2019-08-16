Cam Newton and several other starters won't play against Buffalo

CHARLOTTE -- Quarterback Cam Newton and several other Panthers starters will not play against the Bills in the second week of the preseason.

Joining Newton on the unofficial "inactive" list tonight will be linebacker Luke Kuechly , running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end Greg Olsen . Also, linebacker Shaq Thompson was not in uniform like the rest of his teammates during the pre-game warmup.

None of the starters on either side of the ball played in the preseason opener at Chicago. The Panthers are clearly exercising caution with their key players during the preseason. The third week of the preseason is typically the "dress rehearsal," and we will likely see Newton and Co. get some action next week at New England.