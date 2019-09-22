Week 3 Inactives: Kawann Short won't play against Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Defensive tackle Kawann Short will not play against Arizona.

Short entered the game questionable with a shoulder injury. He warmed up with teammates but was ultimatey ruled out. That means former first-round defensive tackle Vernon Butler, inactive for the first two games, will get a chance to make an impact.

Tight end Greg Olsen (back) was also questionable, but he is good to go versus the Cardinals.

Rookie offensive tackle Greg Little is active for the first time this season. As a result, fellow rookie lineman Dennis Daley is among the inactives.

Below is the complete list of inactives, headlined of course by Cam Newton, who is out with a foot injury.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB Cam Newton

DT Kawann Short (shoulder)

DE Bruce Irvin (hamstring)

DB Rashaan Gaulden (groin)

WR Brandon Zylstra

OL Brandon Greene (neck)

OL Dennis Daley

CARDINALS INACTIVES