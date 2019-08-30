It wasn't perfect, but Will Grier ends the preseason with his best outing yet

"It's a hinge-five, basically a comeback, that converts versus Cover 2, but also it converts versus Cover 2 Man, which I didn't know," Grier said. "I just haven't repped it a ton. I've got to know that, and I've obviously learned that. Going forward I won't make that mistake again, and that's kind of what preseason is about. I learned a lesson there."

Grier finished the preseason 34-of-61 for 385 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions. Thursday night's 92.1 quarterback rating marked Grier's best of the preseason, beating his previous high of 66.7 against the Patriots by a wide margin.

Grier's improvement didn't go unnoticed by head coach Ron Rivera.

"He did get better today. He did make a mistake, just before half. It was a poor read on his part," Rivera said. "But he made some really good throws today, threw some really nice balls. Gave his receivers chances to make catches for the most part probably with the exception of that one play."

With Cam Newton expected to return before next week's regular season opener against the Rams, and Kyle Allen seemingly ahead of him on the depth chart, Grier's immediate future will be spent in an unfamiliar location. For the first time since transferring to West Virginia and sitting out the 2016 season, Grier will be on the sidelines, not starting. Grier isn't looking at the transition as a setback though, but instead as a chance for him to grow as a quarterback.