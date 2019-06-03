Panthers "waiting patiently" on Gerald McCoy's decision

CHARLOTTE -- This past Friday, free agent defensive lineman Gerald McCoy visited with members of the Panthers organization at Bank of America Stadium. Reports indicate it was his third and final visit after previously meeting with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Now it's up to McCoy to decide. The six-time Pro Bowler with 54.5 career sacks as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer appears to be carefully weighing his next step. Head coach Ron Rivera would obviously love for it to be in Carolina.

"I thought it was received very well," Rivera said Monday when asked about McCoy's visit. "Gerald is a solid football player, a guy we most certainly are interested in and that we'd love to have here and be a part of what we're doing. But he's going through the process, so we're just waiting patiently to see what the outcome is going to be.