Panthers waive two to get to roster limit

Aug 01, 2023 at 08:21 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
RosterMoves_Wide (8)

SPARTANBURG — The Panthers got back to the 90-man roster limit with a pair of moves Tuesday morning.

The Panthers waived-failed physical defensive tackle John Penisini and waived outside linebacker Arron Mosby.

Penisini was signed in April in hopes of providing nose tackle depth, but he wasn't able to get on the field during OTAs and started training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Mosby spent most of last year on the practice squad but appeared in three games for the Panthers in 2022.

The Panthers needed the spots after adding linebacker Deion Jones and defensive end Nick Thurman Monday.

