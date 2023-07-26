Panthers waive wide receiver

Jul 26, 2023 at 05:15 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
RosterMove_Wide (5)

SPARTANBURG — The Panthers made a change to the roster after the first practice of training camp.

They waived wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, who did not participate in Wednesday's session.

The move leaves the roster at 89.

Related Content

news

Panthers confident Miles Sanders brings value to offense

Making Sanders a priority in free agency might not fit with the current NFL climate in which running backs struggle to get paid, but they viewed Sanders as a necessity here.

news

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 2

There were some miscues on offense, especially in the second half of a hot practice. Plus, more on singing talent, side hustles, and defensive plays.

news

Training camp live practice updates: July 27

Follow the Panthers social posts for live updates from practice at training camp.

news

Panthers add receiver Javon Wims

The move for an experienced receiver gets them back to the 90-man roster limit, heading into the second day of practice.

news

Brian Burns: Getting to camp "bigger than" contract uncertainty

The Panthers' star outside linebacker is healthy and practicing, and ready to build on the offseason momentum of a new defense.

news

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 1

Frank Reich acknowledged the obvious – that Bryce Young was the starting quarterback – and Young followed a strong practice with some more personality than we've seen.

news

Training camp live practice updates: July 26

Follow the Panthers social posts for live updates from the first practice at training camp.

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: No timeline for Brian Burns deal

They're working on a long-term deal for the star pass-rusher, who is cleared to return to practice after offseason ankle surgery.

news

Bryce Young discusses keeping a cool head in training camp heat

The Panthers' rookie quarterback knows a thing or two about high expectations, and he's equipped himself to shoulder the pressure to come in Spartanburg.

news

Jaycee Horn ready to practice, and earn respect again

The third-year corner said he was cleared to practice and thinks the changes made this offseason position the Panthers to make a jump in the NFC South.

news

Panthers Training Camp presented by Ticketmaster: What fans need to know

Here's everything fans need to know before heading to Spartanburg for this year's Panthers Training Camp presented by Ticketmaster.

Advertising