Passing game looking for a spark at Tampa Bay

"I put a lot of responsibility on myself, so I need to go out there and continue to be in the right place at the right time," Chark said of his role in the passing game. "You know, Bryce has a lot going on as a quarterback trying to make the reads and all of that. My best answer is to continue to be available so when he does come to me, I'm able to make a play for him."

Young enters Sunday's 4:05 p.m. game at Tampa Bay with a 74.9 passer rating that ranks 30th in the league and has averaged 187.7 yards per game while being sacked 40 times (second-most in the league). If nothing else, he's walking into a more welcoming environment this week, as the Bucs are 27th in the league in total defense, and 31st against the pass.