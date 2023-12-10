Passing game tries to go deep, can't connect

That was a common theme throughout a quiet and quickly dispersing locker room. There have been games this year when Young didn't put up numbers because they were keeping it safe for him, limiting the throws to near the line of scrimmage. That wasn't Sunday. Interim coach Chris Tabor said there were plays to be made downfield, and they were determined to take their shots. They just didn't connect, and even when Young was on target, there were enough drops to be devastating on a day when the defense and a running game that put 204 yards on the board gave them a chance.

The thing that's not working is the passing game. That seems apparent, and firing a head coach midway through his first season should suggest that. But the way it has unraveled baffles them.

"Honestly, I couldn't tell you, man," Chark replied honestly, when asked to explain what was wrong. "It's lots of words, bro. We go out there try hard, just most of the year it ain't been coming together. Sometimes you sit back and when you're a competitor, you take it personally and you know, you just wonder if it's me. But you know, you snap out of it, and it's bigger than one person.

"But man, I don't really have an answer."

Neither did Jonathan Mingo, who is growing in apparent trust with Young (he was targeted a team-high nine times) but had just two catches for 22 yards after two productive games.