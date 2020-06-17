Coaching lifer Phil Snow knew his career path from a very early age

The Panthers' defensive coordinator just gives off the aura of a man who's doing exactly what he should be doing. It's why even though he's obviously a football coach, Snow needs that "quintessential" moniker to really capture the feeling you get when talking to the man. After all, he's been coaching since 1976 — before some of the parents of current Panthers players were even born.
"It's really my only love," Snow said last week in an interview over Zoom.
"I've always told my wife, 'If I got out of coaching, what would I do?' I don't know what I would do. That's just what I've done my whole life."
Snow, 64, began his coaching career at Berkeley High School, working with defensive backs. But those around him knew what his career path would be long before then.
"(My mother) always told me that I wanted to be a coach when I was 10 years old. I told her that's what I was going to be," Snow recalled. "I started coaching even when I was in high school, playing sports.
"I coached my brother's seventh-grade basketball team at 6 in the morning while I was playing basketball in high school. I coached baseball in the summers. I was always coaching something — even as a teenager. So, it's just something I wanted to do."
Even after 44 years on the job, Snow still shows great enthusiasm for the profession. That's in large part because he loves teaching. And coaching combines teaching with competition, which is what keeps Snow in the game.