Coaching lifer Phil Snow knew his career path from a very early age

"First of all, when you look at his measurables — 6-foot-3, 220 (pounds) and runs and jumps the way he does — there's not a lot of guys (like) that," Snow said. "I mean, it's hard to find a guy his size and that fast. And by the way, he's real smart too. So, he can do a lot of different things for us maybe some other players can't, and that gives you versatility."

Given the Panthers' divisional opponents, Snow feels defensive versatility is particularly important to combat NFC South offenses.

"If you take New Orleans, they have a lot of different people playing different spots. So if you don't have athletes that can match that, then you're going to be in trouble," Snow said. "If you don't have to change personnel, then you can dictate to them instead of them dictating to you. So that gives us an advantage."

Even though Snow has been coaching since the '70s, he's still finding ways to engage and connect with players. His former players at Baylor still affectionately call him "Yoda," and Gross-Matos has seen Snow's knowledge and passion come through a computer screen.

"The guy knows his football, obviously," Gross-Matos said.

As a grizzled veteran in the coaching ranks, Snow has compiled a wealth of experience across all levels for more than four decades. But 12 years after his last stop in the NFL, he's looking forward to competing at the highest level.

"Based on my age and stuff, coming back to the National Football League was something I wanted to do at the end of my career anyway, so that fit in just perfect," Snow said. "But really, it's competing against the people you compete against.