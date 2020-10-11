'Pissed off' running style helps Mike Davis carry Panthers to third straight win

Davis finished Sunday's contest with a career-high 149 yards from scrimmage — 89 rushing and 60 receiving. He also caught his second touchdown of the year to cap a well-executed two-minute drill late in the first half.

But that was set up by a play that displayed Davis at his best.

On first-and-10 from the Carolina 48, Bridgewater hit Davis on a screen pass, and the running back went to work. He got the ball on the right but seeing more green, cut back to the left. He switched the ball from his right to his left hand, matching the sideline. As he got further down the field, three defenders tried to tackle him, but he broke through each one to reach the sideline at Atlanta's 29-yard line.

Not only did the Panthers get a chunk gain, but they also saved one of their two remaining timeouts.

"I'm not just out there playing for myself, I'm also playing for teammates. So when I'm out there, I'm thinking about the guys and their stories and everything," Davis said. "I know that those guys out there, they're going to do their job. Those types of things on the screen, I'm just trying to do what I do."

Davis has been making plenty of plays like that over the last few weeks. But the Atlanta native admitted he was playing with a bit more of a chip on his shoulder Sunday. He had a group of six friends and family among the announced 6,656 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.