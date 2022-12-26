Playoff tickets go on sale Tuesday morning

Dec 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM
DJ Moore
Jacob Kupferman/AP

CHARLOTTE — With the Panthers making their bid for the postseason again, fans can secure their place in Bank of America Stadium for the playoffs beginning Tuesday morning.

A limited number of single-game tickets for a potential Panthers home wild card playoff game will go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m.

Fans may purchase up to eight tickets, with a limited number of Silver Club Seats also available for purchase.

Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster.com and on Panthers.com/tickets. This story will also be updated with the on-sale link when tickets are available on Tuesday morning. Fans can sign up for ticket presale information by clicking here.

If the Panthers do not qualify for the postseason, ticket purchases will be fully refunded.

For more information, contact the Panthers ticket office during normal business hours on Tuesday at 704-358-7800.

