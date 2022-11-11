Postgame Transcripts: Week 10 vs. Atlanta

DE Brian Burns

RE: On how much tonight was about pride and proving the defense was better than the 79 points allowed the last two weeks

It had to do with a lot of pride honestly. Coming back from last week, how embarrassing that was, we really had to bounce back and show them that we're a good defense.

RE: On what makes him the proudest about the defense's performance

The guys held on to the rope. They didn't let go. Even though we had some busted coverages, some undisciplined lanes as far as rushing (Marcus) Mariota, we still found a way to get it done. In that last drive, Quis (Marquis Haynes Sr.) came up big with those two sacks. I'm proud of him, I'm happy for him. He finally got on the board (first two sacks of the season), so I'm happy for him.

RE: On the Panthers offense staying on the field and keeping the defense off the field

It's a little bittersweet. At one point, they had the ball for a long time. We were sitting on the bench for a long time. I know we used to talk about how often we were on the field, we were just over there getting cold. But I'm happy for (D'Onta) Foreman. He's playing out of this world right now, so I'm happy for him.

RE: On what it means to the defense for other players like Marquis Haynes to get sacks

It shows that all of the attention can't be on me now. There are guys that can rush, and they proved that tonight. A lot of the attention was focused on me coming into this or whatever the case may be. But after this game they are going to have to look at Quis now, too. We've got guys that can rush.

RE: On what it would be like as a defender to have to try to stop a running back like D'Onta Foreman, who had 31 carries

That's a big load. That's tough, a guy running that hard.

RE: On if he is concerned about the injury to cornerback Donte Jackson

Yeah, I am actually. I hope it's nothing too serious. I hate being on the field without him.

RE: On the breakdown against the run in the second half

They tried to attack a little differently with tempo. They got back to that split belly QB load, all that type of stuff, a lot of moving pieces. They got back to that. Then that tempo kind of caught us off guard. But they got most of their yards in that drive. Other than that, I think we did pretty well.

RE: On what happened on the play when he sacked Marcus Mariota in the fourth quarter for an 8-yard loss

It was actually kind of funny. I was upset about that call, and it turned out to be my favorite. I just got off the ball as fast as I could. They slid the protection, the back tried to back me up, and, yeah, sack.

RE: On why he was upset about the call

Just because I wanted to be on the edge and speed rush. But the bull rush worked out for me, so it was cool.

On being able to win and get sacks without using his speed

I do like to switch it up because it pretty much opens my speed up, so they have to play me honest.

RE: On the celebration after the sack

Did you ever see Spider Man 3 when he put the black tux on? Exactly.

RE: On if he allows himself to think about being in the NFC South division race

Definitely. But we don't want to get too focused on that. We've got to focus on these games one at a time. We don't want to get too focused on the whole bigger picture and not see what's right in front of you.

RE: On when he realized head coach Steve Wilks would have high standards

The day he came in and he met with us. He's been preaching that since he's been in that position. That's just part of his DNA, and he's making it part of ours.

RE: On what "that" is

Physicality, effort, attention to detail, finish. Everything that he preaches to us, it has to do with our defense, and we're really buying into that.

RE: On the difference between tonight and the last two weeks on defense

Understanding how they are attacking us. That allows us to play faster because we know what's coming, so I think that probably contributed to those TFLs (tackles for loss).

RE: On if the fourth quarter of the first game against Atlanta was in the back of his mind when the Falcons got the ball with a chance to tie the game at the end of the fourth quarter

No, not really. We were just pretty much focused on holding the rope, holding our end of the bargain, and really executing. Everybody was locked into their assignment. Quis did his at a high level and got those sacks.

LB Shaq Thompson

RE: On repetition of playing

No, we got to get back to ourself. The week before wasn't us, all week we said we got to get back to ourselves.

RE: On chemistry between him, Frankie Luvu and Corey Littleton

Them my brother's man. We all hold each other accountable in that room. We all try to make plays. We all have fun. When one of us don't make it, another one makes the play. Those are my brothers, I've been knowing Corey since college, when we came into college together, so that's my brother. And Uce (Luvu) is my brother when I met Uce a couple of years ago. We just had that connection so were brothers in that room.

RE: On having Al Holcomb on the sideline

Its great, I mean I love Al, me and Al have history since 2015. He's a great DC (Defensive Coordinator), he's a great play caller. He holds everybody accountable and that starts with me. With me being the mike of the defense, leader of the defense, he has tremendous trust in me to get everything right and we made sure before the game that all the corrections were right.

RE: On Marquis Haynes game ending drive

I'm happy for Quis (Haynes) man! He ended that game for us. He had two big sacks and we needed that. And he's a guy that's been stepping up for us lately. When everybody keys on Burns, somebody else has to step up and Marquis did a great job today, our whole D-line did but I'm happy for Marquis.

RE: Does it give you comfort knowing the standard won't drop on defense with Al and Steve?

Its just brining back what used to be here. This defense used to lead this organization. Rhule was about that too, not going to take nothing away from Rhule. But Wilks and Al, they know a lot of history, they've been here through those times, the good times, the bad times, the playoff times. Been here when we came back 8-8 and went to the wild card. Been through a lot of stuff here, and the city knows that, organization knows that and the players know that. It is starting to instill that into us.

RE: On playing with pride

Just getting back to ourselves. End of the day its all about pride, especially on national TV. Definitely got to play with some pride.

RB D'Onta Foreman

RE: Another great game for you. Is this something about the looks that the defense is giving you?

It's the offensive line. I have to give credit to those guys. The way they are out there creating holes and moving. I just benefit from the hard work they put in. Whenever they do what they are supposed to do, I try to be at the right place at the right time to make it happen.

RE: First Panthers Running Back to get two 100 yard games against the same opponent in the same year since Jonathan Stewart in 2009. What is your reaction?

It's a blessing from God. Very thankful for this opportunity. Need to stay focused and go one day at a time, one game at a time, doing what I can do to help this team.

RE: Do you have a name for your celebration when you jumped in the crowd?

Not really, I just had it planned out already. I was like, if I pop this, I'm going to the stands. I made it happen.

RE: What's it like for the whole unit when you are popping runs left and right?

We talk about it in the huddle. Just keep going. One play at a time. I let those guys know that I believe in them. I know they are going to give me a hole, just have to be in the right place at the right time.

RE: How important was it to come away with a victory tonight?

It was big. We played Atlanta the first time and things didn't go the way we wanted to. Then we came out the next week and it definitely wasn't us. We didn't play our best game. We knew tonight was the night to come out here and put it all together. We showed people that we are a good football team and that we can get right back in the chase to win the division.

RE: Can you explain why the running game has gotten better since McCaffrey left?

I don't know. Just doing what we can do to help the team win.

RE: What does it mean to beat these guys after the tough loss two weeks ago?