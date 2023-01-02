Postgame Transcripts: Week 17 at Tampa Bay

Interim head coach STEVE WILKS

(Opening Statement)

"All the credit to Tampa Bay – they made more plays than us today. Given our opportunities to come with plays, they made them, and we didn't. We've got to do a much better job of protecting the football. We can't give up explosive plays as we did. Turning the ball over led to 10 points, and you can't win against a quarterback like that turning the ball over. With that, I'll take your questions."

(On the health of the secondary and the performance of CB CJ Henderson after surrendering significant yardage in coverage)

"It's hard to say right now on the surface. I saw exactly what you saw with what you stated. Giving you the reason why – I'd have to watch the tape and then I'd be able to give you a more detailed answer on that question."

(On if there was any thought to using CB Josh Norman more often)

"We talked about it as a staff and defensively we felt like we didn't want to put him in a strange situation like that. We talked about it, but decided to stay with the guys that we had."

(On his message to the team in the locker room following the game)

"The message to the team afterwards was we didn't do what we wanted to do. They made more plays than what we did today, so we have to give those guys all the credit. We didn't play according to our DNA, which is physicality and effort, which I thought for the most part you saw that. We didn't play smart, not at all. The one thing I stated to those guys is the last element we're going to do this week, and that's finish. That's what men do. That's what good football teams do regardless of the record, regardless of the circumstances. We're going to come in tomorrow and put this game to bed and have a great week of practice with that leading to game day execution. We're going to finish next week and that's our mindset."

(On the offensive game plan coming in that seemingly put more focus on the passing game)

"Well, I think everything is based off what they're doing. As you can see, they were loading the box somewhat like Pittsburgh. So, we had to loosen them up a little bit. And I believe in taking what they give you and then coming back and being able to take what you want. I felt like at times we were able to get the ball out in open space and guys could do some things. But we shot ourselves in the foot when we turned it over."

(On the lack of over-the-top help on defense)

"Well, I think based off the call in certain situations, even if it's single-high, ok, with the ball being on the outside it's going to be tough for that post piece to get there. But one time we were in Cover 2 and the safety wasn't there – he cheated to the field."

(On the three long yardage plays to Buccaneers WR Mike Evans and if there were adjustments to combat those type of chunk plays)

"When you talk about adjustments, I don't think it's schematic. I think it's just executing your technique. The question was, did we have depth over the top – yes we did in Cover 2 – the safety wasn't there. And then one, I think Evans slowed down a little bit, which predicated CJ [Henderson] slowing down, then all of a sudden he took off, so [Tom] Brady laid it out there. So again, I don't think it's from the standpoint of adjustments, I just think you just have to go execute."

(On whether or not Panthers QB Sam Darnold forced the pass that was intercepted by Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting at the 1-yard-line in the third quarter)