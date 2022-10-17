Postgame Transcripts: Week 6 at Los Angeles Rams

On injuries sustained in the game

"(QB PJ Walker) was cleared in the concussion protocol but he did not return because of the neck. On (CB CJ) Henderson, he is in the concussion protocol. (LB Cory) Littleton has a groin. (CB Donte) Jackson, he has an ankle. And then at the end of the game, (DE Henry) Anderson had an elbow."



Opening remarks

"I want to first start out by saying that I'm extremely proud of the men in that locker room. It was a very difficult situation this week and they found a way to circle the wagons, come together and have a great week of practice, but we didn't get the results that we wanted today. There's a lot of things that we can build on and a lot of things that we can correct. The most important thing is that we have to understand as a team is that we got a lot of football left. We get to start with our division opponents again, Tampa Bay, is coming to town. With that I will take your questions."



On what happened with WR Robbie Anderson at the end of the game

"It was a sideline-type situation that I felt like I wanted to try to get him in at the moment and that's something that we'll discuss as we further get into the week."



On how WR Robbie Anderson was acting at practice this week

"All the guys were all in. Everybody was all in. Everybody was focused. As I stated before, we had a great week of practice."



On the offensive strategy for this game

"When you look at the turnaround that we had this week, and then you're talking about a guy that's coming in that wasn't starting, so I wanted to make sure that we number one, established the run game and I thought we did a great job in that in the first half. When you look at the time of possession, we were good. We just got out of control the second half, so I thought we executed the game plan the first half."



On being a head coach again

"To be honest, it really wasn't something I was thinking about. I was just really trying to get my guys really in the best position to be successful today. So again, I'm never looking at it about being me, it's about the team."



On the fight between WR Robbie Anderson and Receivers Coach Joe Dailey

"Well, I'm going to say this, no one is bigger than the team and I'm not going to focus and put a lot of tension on one individual. We can talk about the game, we can talk about situations within the game, we can talk about the things we're going to do moving forward, but I'm not putting a lot of energy into one individual."



On losing the lead in the second half

"I think the biggest thing for us, offensively and defensively, we didn't do a great job on third down. Number one, we've got to get off the field on third down. They had a couple of third and longs that we didn't execute. They were able to convert. Then offensively, we just have to convert. So that's when you saw the shift in the swing right there with time of possession (in) the second and half."



On being aggressive at the end of the first half

"I think that's just the key. I didn't want to be aggressive at that point in time. (Offensive Coordinator) Ben (McAdoo) and I talked about it. I felt like we were in a good rhythm from the standpoint of what we were doing as far as running the ball. I didn't want to put PJ in a situation where we started having to get aggressive, spread it out. If you guys recall a couple of weeks ago, with the pick-six right before halftime, so I was really trying to manage the game at that time."



On the injuries to the defense

"Well, we've got to see exactly where we are tomorrow just from an injury report standpoint and get other guys ready to play. Hopefully, we can get some guys back this week and hopefully the injuries aren't as serious."



On if Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold could be ready to play next week

"I couldn't really mention or say intelligently exactly what that's going to entail, so I need to figure out exactly what's going happen tomorrow with the reports."



On if Baker Mayfield is progressing in his recovery

"We wanted to make sure…he had a great workout, as I mentioned to you guys, but when we looked at the MRI, there were still some things there, so we wanted to protect him by putting him in the boot and just try to give him a couple of days off his ankle."



On if Baker Mayfield has a ligament tear

"The MRI still showed some damage. Yes, it did."



On how tough of a situation was it for a young quarterback like the Panthers had today to go up against a Super Bowl team

"I thought he handled it well. Again, we were trying to help him in the things that we were trying to do for us, just trying to manage the game, establish the line of scrimmage, run the ball, going back again not trying to be too aggressive until we had to, which, when the game somewhat got out of hand, we had to open it up a little bit."



On if he envisions Robbie Anderson being a part of the team in the offense

"Well, right now, everybody's being evaluated, as well as myself. So, we've got to figure out what's going to be the right chemistry to put out on the field offensively, defensively, and most importantly, as coaches, we've got to come up with the right game plan."



On what his message was to the guys in the locker room after the game

"I committed guys, number one, for being men. I thought they did a tremendous job dealing with the circumstances this week. We thought we had a great week of practice, but we just didn't get the results that we wanted today. Looking for those guys to challenge themselves again, come out this week ready to go, divisional opponent coming into town and we got a lot of football left. That's what I told them."



On what he saw from today's game that he looks to build on

"Well, number one, our identity, which we somewhat established a little bit today on the offensive side of the ball. We got to be able to run the ball. We got to be able to shorten the game a little bit, control the clock. And then defensively right here, we just have to find a way to get off the field on the third down and create a little bit more pressure on the quarterback."



On how can he get other players involved in the offense

"I think we can we just have to look at it as coaches. Again, based on what we wanted to do and establish the run game, try to get out of the perimeter a little bit with the screens. I thought we had several looks at times we executed, and at times we didn't. So, we just have to figure out each week what the opponent is trying to do and once again, put the guy in the best position to be successful."



On how he is going to allocate his energy for the evaluation of the team

"Well, number one, we're going to evaluate the tape. We got a long flight going back, so we'll look at the tape and figure out exactly what we did well and look at the things we need to correct. We're pushing meetings back tomorrow since we're getting in so late. And then, once we get in there, we're going to just challenge the guys to get better."



On what he felt the team did well

"First half, initially we did a great job, once again, establishing the identity of what we wanted to do which was run the football. So, I commended the guys up front. That was our plan all week and I felt like we executed that. Defensively, we stopped the run early. We just have to find a way to get off the field on third down."



On how the defense stopped us on third down the first two series and then it just went downhill from there

"Yeah, we created a few negative plays on first and second down. We got them in third and long, and when you get guys in third and long… third and 12, third and 14, we've got to get off the field."



On how he gets having a good week in practice to translate to the game

"It's just execution. I know one thing for sure, having a good week of practice gives you a chance and if you don't have a good week of practice, you're going screw up even more. I'm going to continue to challenge these guys to come to work each and every day. We're going to create that mentality on Wednesday, still putting the pads on, being physical, being tough and everything we do starts up front."



On what he does to keep the defense from getting tired when they are on the field for so long

"It comes down to them, somebody making a play and finding a way to get off the field. As you saw with D-jack (Donte Jackson) coming up with that interception and scoring on defense. So there are some positive things that we give defensively. We just have to continue to try to build on those and create more opportunities."



On if he has had any conversations with Robbie Anderson since he left the field

"No, I have not."



On if he plans to have a conversation with Robbie Anderson

"Yes, I'll have a conversation with him and then several other players as we just recap and talk about the game."



On if he's okay with wide receivers Coach Joe Dailey

"I'm okay with all of the coaches."