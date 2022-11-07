Postgame Transcripts: Week 9 at Cincinnati

LB Frankie Luvu

What do you think happened out there, especially with the run defense?

"I don't know. I can't speak for everyone else."

For you individually, was there any point on the field where something just felt off?

"To be honest, I don't know what went wrong today. We're going to see it on the film."

When you go into film review after games like this, what are the first things you look at?

"My key works and being physical at the point of contact. As far as everybody else, we've just got to do a better job."

After a game like this, is it better to ignore the tape and just move on to the next?

"I wouldn't say ignore the tape. Take what we can and work from it. Obviously it's a copy-cat league and we'll learn from our mistakes."

Do you think there was a letdown after the loss to Atlanta?

"No, there was no letdown. There was no letdown at all. It's a week-to-week thing. We're going to flush this one and come back next week."

DB Myles Hartsfield

What's the mindset after a game like today?

"Obviously we've got to put this game behind us. We've got a short week coming up. We've got to learn from the tape and see what we can do better and be ready for Thursday."

What happened out there that caused there to be the holes and such, especially in the run game for the Bengals?

"People — we're just not playing together. On defense, everybody has to be 11 moving parts for one body. I think that's probably what it was. You usually can't tell just from being out there, so you've got to watch the tape and see what the problems were, and fix it before Thursday."

How do you get 11 people to work in sync?

"Just the communication part and trusting each other, being in your gap and not trying to make someone else's play. Just making the plays that come to you and your game, especially the run game. And just being able to trust the people around you that they're going to do their job, so you can do your job."

Do you feel you need to improve on being more physical out there?

"It's finishing on the ball in the right spots. I gave Hayden Hurst two plays and didn't finish on the ball. I've got to be better than that. It's been my Achilles heel all year really. Just got to be better at playing the ball."

Did the Bengals bring anything at you that you weren't expecting?

"No. We practiced most of the stuff that they did. We just have to execute."

LB Damien Wilson

Thoughts on what you have to do to be ready for Thursday's game?

"We can't dwell on this one. We have to move on to the next one."

Can you describe what happened with the run defense today?

"I really can't describe it."

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

After a game like this, is it better to ignore the tape and just move on to the next?

"We just take it one day at time. Whenever that day gets here, we know we'll be ready, and we'll just prepare in the meantime."

Did Baker Mayfield coming in provide a spark?

"It was just the offense as a whole. We just felt like we had time coming out of halftime, and why not just do something right now?"

Were you surprised there was a quarterback change at halftime?

"My job is just to go out there and run my routes no matter who is the quarterback. I've got my trust in both P.J. and Baker. I just go out there and try to do my best and try to contribute."

Were you surprised how fast the game got out of hand?

"I mean a little bit. That's what happens in football. We're going to have to dive into the tape and see what we did wrong, then make corrections and get ready for Atlanta."

RB D'Onta Foreman

The offense just seemed to be off today. Was there anything you can pinpoint?

"We were just kind of slow, you know what I mean? We've got to find a way to get started. I've got to watch the film and see exactly what it was. I just know that we didn't play to our standard today, and we've got it get it fixed for Thursday."

You don't play defense, but what did you think about Joe Mixon's game?

"He played good, you know. Congratulations to him. We've got to find a way to stop the run."

Why do you think you came out flat?

"I don't know. Every team in this league goes through that at some point. Today was just our day. Like I said, we've just got to go watch the film. I can't really give too many (reasons) because I haven't watched it. After you get a chance to watch it, you get a better understanding of what happened. That's what we need to do first."

Is it a benefit to have a short week?