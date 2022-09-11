Rapid Reactions: Browns ride run game to 26-24 win

Sep 11, 2022 at 04:26 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
1D3_5910
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are going to have plenty of questions to answer about their run defense after the Browns kept control of the game the old-fashioned way in the opener, on their way to a 26-24 win.

Even though they got a dramatic 58-yard field goal from Cade York to win it with eight seconds left in the game, it was the way they ran that made the difference.

The Browns rushed for 217 yards, with Nick Chubb leading the way with 141, as the Browns were able to keep quarterback Jacoby Brissett out of much danger, and reduced the need for him to make plays in the passing game.

The Panthers were ninth in the league in yards per carry last year (4.1 per attempt), but 18th in yards per game (113.8 per game), after a couple of teams found out they could go heavy and run. The Panthers adapted their personnel, but the Browns are better able to run than most teams.

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow mentioned last week that if you hold an opponent to 4.0 yards per carry, you're doing a good job, but the Browns averaged 5.6 yards per rush Sunday.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis missed some time late with cramps, underscoring the fact they lack experience at the position behind him and starter Derrick Brown.

— Say this for new Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, he knows how to keep things entertaining.

After a listless first half, and a start to the second, which created some concern, he brought the Panthers back to take the lead late.

Nothing about it was easy.

The Panthers trailed 20-7 midway through the third quarter, before Mayfield brought a stagnant offense to life.

Mayfield scrambled for a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and hit Robbie Anderson for a 75-yard touchdown pass to get to within two points.

He also spread it around quickly late, getting the Panthers into position for Eddy Piñeiro's 34-yard field goal which could have been the final margin.

Mayfield finished 16-of-27 passing for 235 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

— The Panthers are trying to walk a fine line with running back Christian McCaffrey's usage.

In the first half, he touched the ball just five times, for a total of 11 yards. He was there to dive over the pile for a touchdown in the second quarter, but it was a quiet half for the Panthers in general offensively.

They managed just 21 yards on their first 20 offensive plays, before a quick-strike touchdown drive late in the first half.

A 16-yard pass to DJ Moore and a 50-yarder to tight end Ian Thomas provided the first spark of the day.

When McCaffrey was a little more involved in the second half, there was more flair, as he helped set up Mayfield's touchdown scramble, which cut the Browns lead to 20-14.

McCaffrey finished with 10 carries for 33 yards and four catches for 24 yards.

He had 59 touches in the first two games last year, and they're trying to keep it from going to that extreme. He's their best offensive player, and one of the best in the league, so using him helps. Finding the appropriate balance will be the key.

— The Browns benefitted from a pair of penalties on the Panthers defense to put 10 points on the board in the first half.

A Xavier Woods interception was wiped out when CJ Henderson was called for a pretty blatant pass interference penalty. Woods was called for an illegal low block later in the half, setting up a field goal.

With the offense taking its time to get started, it was the kind of margin of error the Panthers couldn't afford.

PHOTOS: In-game action vs. Browns

View photos of Carolina's matchup against Cleveland at Bank of America Stadium on 9/11.

AE7I3074
1 / 79
1CW13872
2 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
F8A59DCA-8D89-4B5C-AAF4-D13E87FF43CD
3 / 79
Carolina Panthers
1D3_5832
4 / 79
Carolina Panthers
1D3_5756
5 / 79
Carolina Panthers
AE7I3017
6 / 79
AE7I3097
7 / 79
1CW11244
8 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11209
9 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11226
10 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11235
11 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11220
12 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11211
13 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10948
14 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10941
15 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11200
16 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
17 / 79

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
18 / 79

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
1CW10946
19 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
20 / 79

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
AE7I3033
21 / 79
AE7I3012
22 / 79
AE7I3065 1
23 / 79
AE7I3089
24 / 79
1D3_5780
25 / 79
Carolina Panthers
1D3_5695
26 / 79
Carolina Panthers
1D3_5770
27 / 79
Carolina Panthers
1D3_5655
28 / 79
Carolina Panthers
1D3_5780
29 / 79
Carolina Panthers
1D3_5931
30 / 79
Carolina Panthers
1D3_5867
31 / 79
Carolina Panthers
1CW13396
32 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5820
33 / 79
Carolina Panthers
0H9A5656
34 / 79
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW13391
35 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
0H9A5655
36 / 79
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DA9F2ACB-487C-4793-835F-661A202E8082
37 / 79
Carolina Panthers
93BDA622-E748-41D0-A924-A25DF5E6A7AE
38 / 79
Carolina Panthers
6BDD68B0-47D4-4ECB-B59F-06D0CD9E6154
39 / 79
Carolina Panthers
32E3C040-26CC-4E50-903B-DDBB960AAAD9
40 / 79
Carolina Panthers
B27FEC9B-8AC8-48F3-8F61-D8B80733A368
41 / 79
Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-227 (1)
42 / 79
Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-233
43 / 79
Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-234
44 / 79
Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-228
45 / 79
Carolina Panthers
220911 Regular Season_ Cleveland Browns-232
46 / 79
Carolina Panthers
1CW13471
47 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13266
48 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10983
49 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13381
50 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
KJ1_8774
51 / 79
1CW13881
52 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13882
53 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13887
54 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13880
55 / 79
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I3682
56 / 79
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs past Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
57 / 79

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs past Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz runs around Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
58 / 79

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz runs around Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
59 / 79

during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
60 / 79

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
61 / 79

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws is first touchdown pass as a Panther during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
62 / 79

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws is first touchdown pass as a Panther during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman runs between Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Jacob Phillips during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
63 / 79

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman runs between Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Jacob Phillips during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
64 / 79

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
65 / 79

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
AE7I3825
66 / 79
AE7I3795
67 / 79
AE7I3691
68 / 79
AE7I3766
69 / 79
AE7I3665
70 / 79
AE7I4147
71 / 79
AE7I3596
72 / 79
AE7I3703
73 / 79
AE7I3701
74 / 79
AE7I3707
75 / 79
AE7I3730
76 / 79
AE7I3747
77 / 79
AE7I3803
78 / 79
AE7I3861
79 / 79
Advertising