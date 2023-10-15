Rapid Reactions: Fast start unravels, Panthers fall at Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The first 15 minutes were, for lack of a better word, perfect.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, they had to play another 45.

Their best offensive start of the season — and a defensive stand to match for a minute — unraveled after that early burst, with the Dolphins overcoming a 14-0 deficit to take a 42-21 win at Hard Rock Stadium.

It obviously wasn't the result they wanted as they fell to 0-6 entering the bye week, but that first quarter was a thing of beauty, with Chuba Hubbard running for his first touchdown of the season and Bryce Young following with a touchdown pass to Adam Thielen for a 14-0 lead with six seconds left in the quarter.

It was a stunning start, made more surprising by the fact they forced the Dolphins into three-and-outs on their first two possessions.

Considering that the Dolphins lead the league in all of the big offensive categories (averaging 513.6 yards and 36.2 points per game), no one really expected that to last for long.

And it didn't.

The Dolphins scored quick touchdowns on their next three possessions in the second quarter to take a 21-14 lead at the break and didn't look back.