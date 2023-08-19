Rapid Reactions: First defense, as it was, allowed long drive

— If you were looking for bright spots defensively, there weren't many, though defensive lineman Raequan Williams played well.

He started at nose tackle with the first group and put together a good night along the way.

He had a sack, two quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss in the first half. Williams joined the Panthers practice squad last October and has had a solid camp. The Michigan State product has also spent time with the Eagles and Jaguars.

— ﻿Raheem Blackshear﻿ scored the first Panthers touchdown of the preseason in the fourth quarter, and a nice 27-yard ﻿Matt Corral﻿ connection with ﻿Shi Smith﻿ got them in position.

That was followed by ﻿Jake Luton﻿'s first action of the preseason, and he threw one of the nicer passes, hitting ﻿Gary Jennings﻿ for a touchdown.

— Safety Sam Franklin Jr. made another play on defense, with a fourth down pass breakup in the third quarter.

After last week's interception, he's shown signs he can be a contributor on defense, in addition to being a top special teams player.

— Kicker Matthew Wright had a solid night, including a 53-yard field goal.

But as teams are trying to figure out how to balance the league's new kickoff rules (which allow a fair catch inside the 25 to be spotted at the 25), things can get weird.

Wright was clearly trying to kick off in the field of play, but one kickoff appeared to be dying at the 1-yard line, only to roll out of bounds. That penalty gave the Giants the ball at the 40.