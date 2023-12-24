Rapid Reactions: Offense surges, defense falters against Packers

CHARLOTTE — This was not the week we write about a valiant defensive effort wasted by an offense that couldn't move the ball.

This was the week a defense that had held strong most of the year began to spring leaks, wasting the effort of the season by the offense.

The Packers beat the Panthers 33-30 on Christmas Eve, dropping the Panthers to 2-13 on the season with two to play.

It was an anomaly in many ways, as the Packers gained more yards in the first half (251) than the Panthers had in either of the last two games (204 at New Orleans and 207 last week against the Falcons).

The Packers did it in a very spare way, running effectively 117 yards in the first half and 162 for the game. The Panthers hadn't allowed 100 rushing yards in the last two either and held the Falcons to 52 a week ago.

That was part of an outburst against a defense that had ranked second in the league in yards allowed since Week 9 (257.3 per game).

It was the fourth-most points they allowed in a game this season, trailing the 42 they allowed in back-to-back weeks against the Lions and Dolphins, the 37 allowed in Week 3 at Seattle, and tied with the the 33 Dallas scored in Week 11.