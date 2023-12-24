Rapid Reactions: Offense surges, defense falters against Packers

Dec 24, 2023
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — This was not the week we write about a valiant defensive effort wasted by an offense that couldn't move the ball.

This was the week a defense that had held strong most of the year began to spring leaks, wasting the effort of the season by the offense.

The Packers beat the Panthers 33-30 on Christmas Eve, dropping the Panthers to 2-13 on the season with two to play.

It was an anomaly in many ways, as the Packers gained more yards in the first half (251) than the Panthers had in either of the last two games (204 at New Orleans and 207 last week against the Falcons).

The Packers did it in a very spare way, running effectively 117 yards in the first half and 162 for the game. The Panthers hadn't allowed 100 rushing yards in the last two either and held the Falcons to 52 a week ago.

That was part of an outburst against a defense that had ranked second in the league in yards allowed since Week 9 (257.3 per game).

It was the fourth-most points they allowed in a game this season, trailing the 42 they allowed in back-to-back weeks against the Lions and Dolphins, the 37 allowed in Week 3 at Seattle, and tied with the the 33 Dallas scored in Week 11.

That spoiled a day when the offense finally found its footing, but those scales aren't balanced this year.

— Again, the problem wasn't the offense.

The 30 points they scored were their most of the season.

They scored 27 at Seattle in Week 3, and 24 while getting blown out in Detroit.

Bryce Young was and threw for a season-high 311 yards and two touchdowns to DJ Chark Jr.

He also ran for a two-point conversion, but that was wiped out by an Ikem Ekwonu holding call, and was followed by a missed extra point by Eddy Piñeiro.

Young put them in position to kick a field goal, but were a second away from a spike to kick a potential tying field goal.

It was the game they've been looking for out of him.

— The offense really wasn't bad and showed a few wrinkles in the first half.

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored a 20-yard touchdown run in the first half, which was unusual on a few counts.

For one, it was a first-half touchdown, which they hadn't scored in eight weeks.

But it was another flicker from the punt returner and spare receiver. He finished with 51 combined yards.

He's a restricted free agent at the end of the season and has shown enough that someone will likely want to continue to develop him.

Amare Barno

— The Panthers came into the game reasonably healthy, but that didn't last long.

Gunner and backup outside linebacker Amaré Barno left with a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return.

The cart came out for Barno immediately after he went down awkwardly while covering the punt.

Rapid Reactions: Something to celebrate

The Panthers beat the Falcons 9-7 Sunday in a monsoon, giving them something to enjoy in a season gone wrong on many levels.
Rapid Reactions: Passing game struggles lead to another loss

The Panthers managed just 137 yards in the air in a 28-6 loss at New Orleans Sunday, dropping them to 1-12 on the season.
Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall 21-18 at Tampa Bay

Despite a strong run game, the Panthers fell to 1-11 on the season, in the first game under interim coach Chris Tabor.
Rapid Reactions: Offensive issues, injuries persist

The Panthers dropped a 17-10 decision at Tennessee, and saw even more players leave with injuries during the game.
Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall at home to Cowboys

Too many self-inflicted wounds, not enough offense lead to another loss, on a day when they held Dak Prescott and a red-hot offense in check at times.
Rapid Reactions: Offense falters, Panthers fall in Chicago

Panthers gain a season-low 213 yards in the road loss to the Bears, dropping them to 1-8 on the season.
Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to 1-7 with 27-13 loss to the Colts

Quarterback Bryce Young threw three interceptions, two of them returned for touchdowns, and the Panthers couldn't overcome the offensive mistakes.
Rapid Reactions: Panthers get first win of the season, 15-13

The Panthers beat the Texans on a last-second field goal by Eddy Piñeiro, giving them a long-awaited victory.
Rapid Reactions: Fast start unravels, Panthers fall at Miami

The 42-21 loss on the road leaves them 0-6 headed into the bye week, which they need as injuries continue to stack up.
Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall in Detroit on a difficult day

The injury to rookie guard Chandler Zavala, who was taken to an area hospital with a neck injury, overshadowed their fifth loss to open the season.
Rapid Reactions: Panthers stay winless, fall 21-13 to Vikings

The offense couldn't support a defensive effort which led to 10 of the points, as they struggled to protect quarterback Bryce Young.
