Rapid Reactions: Colts beat Panthers soundly in all three phases

Dec 22, 2019 at 04:07 PM
Headshot
Zach Goins
grier_rapid

The Big Headline

The biggest story heading into Sunday's matchup with the Colts was rookie quarterback Will Grier's first start.

The result wasn't the storybook debut Panthers fans had hoped to see for their new quarterback, as the Panthers fell to the Colts 38-6. Grier had an up-and-down day, finishing 27-for-44 for 224 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Grier was put in a tough situation from the start. After back-to-back three-and-outs to open the game, the Panthers found themselves at an early 14-point deficit. On top of that, he didn't have much time to work in the pocket, getting sacked five times.

One thing that will always help a rookie quarterback out is running back Christian McCaffrey. CMC didn't have much going on the ground Sunday, but he hauled in a franchise-record 15 receptions for 119 yards.

McCaffrey was sensational on Sunday, as usual, setting multiple records including breaking his own record for most receptions by a running back in a season (109). McCaffrey's performance inched him closer to the 1,000-1,000 club, needing just 67 more yards with one game left on the year.

Disasters on special teams

Already facing a 7-0 deficit midway through the first quarter, the Panthers were forced to punt. After offsetting penalties on punter Michael Palardy's first kick, Colts head coach Frank Reich decided to force the Panthers to re-kick. It turned out to be one of Reich's best decisions all day.

On the ensuing kick, Colts return man Nyheim Hines shook the Panthers' coverage team and took the punt 84 yards to the house. Hines had already nearly taken one punt the distance, returning the Panthers' first punt 40 yards and giving the Colts a short field on their first touchdown drive.

The Panthers defense had barely given anything up yet and the team was already trailing 14-0.

Then, midway through the fourth quarter, Hines struck again with a 71-yard return for another touchdown. Sunday marked just the 10th time since 1995 a team has returned two punts for touchdowns in the same game. Two of those 10 have come against the Panthers, as the Broncos did the same on Nov. 9, 1997.

No action for Jackson

For the first time this season, Donte Jackson was a healthy scratch and didn't start at cornerback. Jackson started all 16 games last season as a rookie and was the team's No. 2 corner again this season when he was healthy.

Instead, Ross Cockrell got the nod opposite No. 1 cornerback James Bradberry.

What was more surprising, though, was the fact that Jackson didn't rotate into the lineup after a few plays. The Panthers opted to stick with the Bradberry-Cockrell duo and even chose to use Javien Elliott at nickelback instead of Jackson.

Cockrell made the most of his opportunity, leading the team with 10 tackles. Cockrell's best play came to close out the first half when the Colts elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the 3-yard line. Cockrell met Colts running back Marlon Mack in the backfield and forced him out of bounds to force the turnover on downs.

While he may not have gotten any action in the secondary, Jackson saw a few reps on special teams, where he was penalized for the illegal formation that forced the re-kick.

We'll have to wait and hear Fewell's reasoning for sitting Jackson.

DJ Moore enters concussion protocol

When a rookie quarterback is making his debut, it's never a good sign when his top target goes down on the second possession.

That's what happened to Grier on Sunday when wide receiver DJ Moore left the game with 8:14 left in the first quarter. Grier tried to hit Moore on a quick slant, but Moore was shaken up on the play and later ruled out with a concussion.

Entering Sunday's game, Moore had recorded back-to-back 100-yard receiving games and led the NFL in receiving yards with 711 since Week 9.

In-game photos: Carolina at Indianapolis

View photos from Week 15 as Carolina visits Indianapolis.

CAR_3216
1 / 132
MK2_3127_1
2 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3185_1
3 / 132
Brandon Todd
MKII9820
4 / 132
Brandon Todd
MKII9837
5 / 132
Brandon Todd
MKII9819
6 / 132
Brandon Todd
MKII9829
7 / 132
Brandon Todd
MKII9835
8 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3129_1
9 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3152_1
10 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3110_1
11 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3180_1
12 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3103_1
13 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3126_1
14 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3106_1
15 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3055
16 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3098
17 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3013
18 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3041
19 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3036
20 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3015
21 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3017
22 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3028
23 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3024
24 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_2938
25 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_2952
26 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_2932
27 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_2868
28 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_2927
29 / 132
Brandon Todd
CAR_5018
30 / 132
MK2_2914
31 / 132
Brandon Todd
CAR_4851
32 / 132
CAR_4853
33 / 132
MK2_2901
34 / 132
Brandon Todd
CAR_3823
35 / 132
CAR_3836
36 / 132
CAR_3835
37 / 132
CAR_3799
38 / 132
CAR_3775
39 / 132
CAR_3760
40 / 132
CAR_3757
41 / 132
CAR_3735
42 / 132
CAR_3756
43 / 132
CAR_3730
44 / 132
CAR_3747
45 / 132
CAR_3436
46 / 132
CAR_3419
47 / 132
CAR_3717
48 / 132
CAR_3412
49 / 132
CAR_3714
50 / 132
CAR_3587
51 / 132
CAR_3685
52 / 132
CAR_3512
53 / 132
CAR_3390
54 / 132
CAR_3553
55 / 132
CAR_3689
56 / 132
CAR_3304
57 / 132
CAR_3564
58 / 132
CAR_3266
59 / 132
CAR_3303
60 / 132
CAR_3529
61 / 132
CAR_3527
62 / 132
CAR_3438
63 / 132
CAR_3524
64 / 132
CAR_3247
65 / 132
CAR_3439
66 / 132
CAR_3211
67 / 132
CAR_4006
68 / 132
MK2_3225
69 / 132
Brandon Todd
CAR_3985
70 / 132
MK2_3453
71 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3443
72 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3365
73 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3401
74 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3366
75 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3362
76 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3360
77 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3364
78 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3349
79 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3312
80 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3352
81 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3300
82 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3306
83 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3292
84 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3266
85 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3251
86 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3231
87 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3207
88 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3242
89 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3235
90 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3194
91 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3229
92 / 132
Brandon Todd
CAR_4336
93 / 132
MK2_3192
94 / 132
Brandon Todd
CAR_4333
95 / 132
CAR_4224
96 / 132
CAR_4219
97 / 132
CAR_4326
98 / 132
CAR_4208
99 / 132
CAR_4184
100 / 132
CAR_4182
101 / 132
CAR_4157
102 / 132
CAR_4154
103 / 132
CAR_4104
104 / 132
CAR_4105
105 / 132
CAR_4103
106 / 132
CAR_4001
107 / 132
CAR_3980
108 / 132
CAR_4102
109 / 132
CAR_3989
110 / 132
CAR_4092
111 / 132
CAR_4631
112 / 132
E_1D2_9165
113 / 132
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9224
114 / 132
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9205
115 / 132
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9192
116 / 132
Brandon Todd
MK2_3364
117 / 132
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9180
118 / 132
Brandon Todd
CAR_5096
119 / 132
CAR_5113
120 / 132
CAR_5084
121 / 132
CAR_5049
122 / 132
CAR_5039
123 / 132
CAR_5065
124 / 132
CAR_5020
125 / 132
CAR_5082
126 / 132
CAR_5023
127 / 132
CAR_4628
128 / 132
CAR_4629
129 / 132
CAR_4634
130 / 132
CAR_4635
131 / 132
CAR_4627
132 / 132
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at New Orleans in Week 18

DJ Moore finished the season playing 96 percent of the team's offensive snaps, the most by any wide receiver in the NFL in 2022.

news

Eddy Piñeiro brings dramatic season to fulfilling close

Before his game-winner at New Orleans, the kicker's coaches and teammate kept faith in him through a season full of ups and downs.

news

Everyone had a hand in unlikely win to cap unlikely season

Panthers get contributions from guys you'd never expect, to end a season no one could have predicted.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers rally in second half to beat Saints

Eddy Piñeiro hit a game-winning field goal to complete the NFL's best kicking streak in the season's final 10 weeks.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 18 at New Orleans

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Tampa Bay in Week 17

Josh Norman played 10 snaps after being signed to the practice squad last week.

news

Loss brings an emotional end to playoff hopes

The Panthers had created some belief, inside and outside the locker room, by making a run before loss to Bucs.

news

Ground game fails to get going at Tampa Bay

A week after a record-setting performance, the Panthers couldn't get the run game working against the Buccaneers.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 17 at Tampa Bay

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

news

Secondary replacements struggle to slow Mike Evans

The Panthers gave up three long touchdowns, and didn't play Josh Norman much in his first game back.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Tom Brady paces Buccaneers past Panthers

Tampa Bay had six pass plays over 20 yards, its most this season.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers' playoff hopes end with 30-24 loss in Tampa

Tom Brady connected with Mike Evans for three deep scores, dropping the Panthers to 6-10 on the year and stopping their postseason push.

Advertising