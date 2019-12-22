Rapid Reactions: Colts beat Panthers soundly in all three phases

No action for Jackson

For the first time this season, Donte Jackson was a healthy scratch and didn't start at cornerback. Jackson started all 16 games last season as a rookie and was the team's No. 2 corner again this season when he was healthy.

Instead, Ross Cockrell got the nod opposite No. 1 cornerback James Bradberry.

What was more surprising, though, was the fact that Jackson didn't rotate into the lineup after a few plays. The Panthers opted to stick with the Bradberry-Cockrell duo and even chose to use Javien Elliott at nickelback instead of Jackson.

Cockrell made the most of his opportunity, leading the team with 10 tackles. Cockrell's best play came to close out the first half when the Colts elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the 3-yard line. Cockrell met Colts running back Marlon Mack in the backfield and forced him out of bounds to force the turnover on downs.

While he may not have gotten any action in the secondary, Jackson saw a few reps on special teams, where he was penalized for the illegal formation that forced the re-kick.