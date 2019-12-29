Rapid Reactions: Panthers end season with 42-10 loss to Saints

The Big Headline

The Panthers 2019 season came to a close on Sunday after a 42-10 loss at the hands of the Saints.

Carolina fell behind early and the Panthers were unable to overcome their own turnovers and the Saints high-powered offense, resulting in the eighth-straight loss for Carolina.

One of the few bright spots in Sunday's game was running back Christian McCaffrey, who capped his MVP-caliber season by becoming just the third player in league history to post 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

Late in the third quarter, McCaffrey hauled in a pass from quarterback Kyle Allen and dashed 17 yards before being brought down. That catch gave McCaffrey exactly what he needed to hit 1,000 receiving yards on the dot.

McCaffrey totaled seven catches for 72 yards against the Saints, pushing him over the thousand-yard mark through the air. CMC finished the year with 1,361 rushing yards, 1,005 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. McCaffrey's 2,392 scrimmage yards rank third-most in a single season in NFL history, and his 116 receptions are the most by a running back in league history.