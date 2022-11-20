Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall, 13-3, at Baltimore

BALTIMORE — If you were looking for offense, this might not have been your thing.

If you were looking for an indication of the way the Panthers were continuing to play after many reasonable observers had written them off (at least on defense), it would likely suffice.

The Panthers walked into Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium as big underdogs against a team that had been better at them at the stuff they've been good at lately. They still lost and fell to 3-8 on the season, but they did what they needed to do on one side of the ball, at least.

The Panthers lost 13-3, but depending on your expectations of this one, it was closer for longer than many imagined. The game was tied 3-3 midway through the fourth quarter, and a kicking duel between Justin Tucker and Eddy Piñeiro on a windy day probably wasn't on anyone's bingo card either.

As such, it only took one key mistake to turn it.