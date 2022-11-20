Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall, 13-3, at Baltimore

BALTIMORE — If you were looking for offense, this might not have been your thing.
If you were looking for an indication of the way the Panthers were continuing to play after many reasonable observers had written them off (at least on defense), it would likely suffice.
The Panthers walked into Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium as big underdogs against a team that had been better at them at the stuff they've been good at lately. They still lost and fell to 3-8 on the season, but they did what they needed to do on one side of the ball, at least.
The Panthers lost 13-3, but depending on your expectations of this one, it was closer for longer than many imagined. The game was tied 3-3 midway through the fourth quarter, and a kicking duel between Justin Tucker and Eddy Piñeiro on a windy day probably wasn't on anyone's bingo card either.
As such, it only took one key mistake to turn it.
Wide receiver Shi Smith's fumble at the Panthers' 31-yard line with 8:14 left set up the game's only touchdown, a 1-yard run by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson less than a minute later.
The Panthers never managed to get anything going offensively, with the Ravens shutting down a run game that had carried them lately. Carolina totaled just 36 yards on 17 carries.
And while quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't play particularly poorly for most of the day, he also didn't do much to move the offense.
The Panthers managed just 205 yards and Mayfield was sacked four times, in his first start since he was injured in Week 5. Since then, the Panthers changed coaches and traded Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, but the offensive struggles remained consistent.
After the Smith fumble, Mayfield was sacked twice on the next drive and threw an interception on his next chance, never offering any spark.
He finished 21-of-33 for 196 and two interceptions after his final attempt of the game was batted at the line and picked off by outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.
— The Panthers had just 63 yards in the first half, so trailing 3-0 at the break wasn't actually that bad.
Mayfield was 8-of-10 passing for 46 yards, but the biggest problem was they couldn't run the way they have lately.
They managed just 26 yards on 10 attempts in the half, with D'Onta Foreman leading the way with seven carries for 16 yards.
The Ravens entered the game third in the league in run defense, and it showed. Foreman, who had rushed for at least 118 yards in three of his past four games, finished with just 24 yards on 11 carries.
— Bravvion Roy recorded his first career interception in the second quarter, and returned it for 10 yards.
The 330-pound Roy got the second pick of the year for a Panthers defensive tackle, following Derrick Brown's against the Saints in Week 3.
