Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall at home to Cowboys

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have very little margin of error at the moment.

When they're the ones making mistakes, they have almost none.

The Panthers fell 33-10 to the Cowboys Sunday at Bank of America Stadium on a day with mostly solid defense, limited offense, and the kind of mistakes that have become too common.

The Panthers (1-9) committed far too many penalties when they could barely afford them, helping a Cowboys offense that didn't need it. And even when they put together the kind of drive they've needed, Bryce Young followed with a pick-six (his third of the season) in the fourth quarter.

But this one started unraveling along the way, and much earlier.

Just before halftime, the Cowboys tacked on a touchdown to go up 17-3 at the break on a drive marked by three costly penalties.

From Eddy Piñeiro kicking off out of bounds to give them the ball at the 40, to unnecessary roughness penalties on Amaré Barno and DeShawn Williams, there were too many instances of mistakes at the wrong times.

Barno's was at least somewhat defensible, as he was flagged for tackling a scrambling Dak Prescott as he slid, on the borderline of what gets called sometimes and what doesn't. Williams' penalty on the other hand was bizarre, as he just pushed Cowboys receiver KeVontae Turpin down from behind at the end of a play.

It was unnecessary at any point. Against a team that scored 49 last week and is among the league's most efficient offensively when it was a one-score game, it was wholly unnecessary.