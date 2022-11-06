Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall in Cincinnati, 42-21

CINCINNATI — Even when they had lost lately, it didn't look like this.

The Panthers had their let-go-of-the-rope moment Sunday, losing 42-21 to the Bengals on the road, and ending any good feelings they generated by beating the Buccaneers and last week's overtime thriller that went wrong anyway.

While falling to 2-7, the Panthers looked exhausted emotionally, if not physically, as if they were still feeling the effects of the overtime loss at Atlanta.

The Bengals leaned on them throughout the day, moving the ball easily and keeping the Panthers on their heels with a defense that was missing three top cornerbacks. The Bengals ran as they pleased (but not like they had all year), and the Panthers struggled so much offensively they changed quarterbacks at halftime.

The Bengals were up 35-0 at the break and outgained the Panthers 311-32 in the first half. That's the worst first-half scoring margin in Panthers' franchise history and barely avoided being the biggest yardage margin at the half (-280 against the Rams in 2001).

Speaking of history, quarterback PJ Walker put up the first 0.0 passer rating since Randy Fasani against the Buccaneers in 2002, which made it a short day for him.

Walker was 3-of-10 for 9 yards passing, with a pair of interceptions in the first half, opening the door for Baker Mayfield to get another chance in the second half.

That's not something anyone would have anticipated, based on Walker's recent play — or Mayfield's earlier this year. Walker was coming off beating Tom Brady and then throwing one of the most incredible touchdowns you'll ever see.

Mayfield, meanwhile, was uninspiring to be kind in his first five games, with four touchdowns and four interceptions, and a 71.9 passer rating which was 33rd in the league entering the game.