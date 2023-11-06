Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to 1-7 with 27-13 loss to the Colts

CHARLOTTE — A week after Bryce Young completed his first fourth-quarter comeback to win a game, one came unraveled in the fourth quarter.

After an awful first half of offensive football, the Panthers showed some flashes of life and got some forgotten contributors back in the mix to start the second.

But it wasn't enough to overcome the mistakes by the rookie quarterback, as Young threw a pair of pick-sixes to Colts nickel back Kenny Moore II as part of a three-interception game in a 27-13 loss to Indianapolis.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 1-7 and ended a moment of feeling good about things after last week's win over the Texans.

Young was 24-of-39 for 173 yards, with a touchdown and three interceptions, for a season-low 48.3 passer rating.

And the second interception return for a touchdown, early in the fourth quarter, quieted a crowd that was beginning to get into it.

Trailing 20-3 at the half, the Panthers put together one of their best drives of the season, getting running back Miles Sanders involved and capping it with a DJ Chark Jr. touchdown. A defensive stop later, Young found tight end Hayden Hurst for his biggest play of the season, a 48-yard strike on third-and-11.

Moments later, Moore was streaking the other way for a 66-yard Colts touchdown, his second of the day.

The Panthers, as presently constructed, have little to no margin of error on offense. So when their quarterback had his third multi-pick day of the season (along with the pair he threw in Atlanta and at Detroit), those chances evaporated in a hurry.