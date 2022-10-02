Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Cardinals, 26-16

Oct 02, 2022 at 07:15 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
AP22275775709741
AP/Rusty Jones

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers did everything they could, defensively.

Offensively, they again struggled.

The Panthers lost 26-16 to the Cardinals Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, a rough performance for an offense that hadn't looked particularly cohesive in any of the first three games.

It was a tough day from start to finish for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who threw two interceptions and managed just 197 passing yards.

The Panthers continued to sputter on third downs, converting just 2-of-10, and creating a down-the-line problem for a defense that's exhausted.

Mayfield's first four games have been rough as a whole, with a few moments of clarity but no consistent themes. He got hot for a few passes in a row to DJ Moore (more involved, which helped) and found Christian McCaffrey on a few passes late, including a touchdown. But once again, Mayfield was getting balls batted down at the line of scrimmage.

And while they were able to rely on McCaffrey over the last few weeks (he had two straight 100-yard rushing games), he had just eight carries on the day (for 27 yards).

It's a chicken-egg problem, because until they can extend drives, they can't establish the run, and the passing game isn't able to do that right now.

— Once again, linebacker Frankie Luvu was all over the place, and he had the biggest score of the day.

His 33-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter continued a run of stellar play.

Last week, he created the first turnover of the season by ripping out a fumble that Marquis Haynes Sr. returned for a touchdown, sparking a three-turnover outburst that led to a win over the Saints.

Sunday, there was no follow-up act.

Luvu's playing incredibly well, but his frustration began to show late in the game, when he was flagged for unnecessary roughness for slamming running back James Conner to the ground.

— The Panthers played most of the game without safety Jeremy Chinn, who left early with a hamstring injury and did not return.

They played mix-and-match defenses most of the day afterward, with Sean Chandler subbing for Chinn at points, but using other personnel groupings to make up for the dynamic safety.

Without knowing the specific coverage, it's hard to place blame with any degree of accuracy at the moment, but Chandler was trailing tight end Zach Ertz on the game-tying touchdown in the third quarter.

The Panthers also were without Laviska Shenault Jr. in the second half after he left with a hamstring injury.

Eddy Piñeiro nailed a 54-yard field goal just before the half, keeping the new kicker perfect so far on the season.

He entered the game a clean 7-of-7 on field goals, after replacing the injured Zane Gonzalez just before the start of the regular season.

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Cardinals

View best in-game photos from Carolina's game against Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
1 / 102

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
AE7I0834
2 / 102
1D3_9166
3 / 102
Carolina Panthers
1CW10126
4 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I0221
5 / 102
AE7I0409
6 / 102
KJ1_2439
7 / 102
KJ1_2483
8 / 102
KJ1_2497
9 / 102
KJ1_2390
10 / 102
AE7I9943
11 / 102
Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
12 / 102

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo forces a fumble by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers recovered. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
13 / 102

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo forces a fumble by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers recovered. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
14 / 102

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
15 / 102

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes over Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
16 / 102

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes over Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu plays against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
17 / 102

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu plays against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
18 / 102

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
19 / 102

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
AE7I0382
20 / 102
AE7I0379
21 / 102
AE7I0381
22 / 102
AE7I0416
23 / 102
AE7I0054
24 / 102
1D3_8775
25 / 102
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0014
26 / 102
AE7I0019
27 / 102
AE7I0037
28 / 102
AE7I0038
29 / 102
AE7I0101
30 / 102
0H9A8489
31 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
0H9A8490
32 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
0H9A8496
33 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
0H9A8492
34 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I0134
35 / 102
1D3_8640
36 / 102
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0190
37 / 102
AE7I0133
38 / 102
AE7I0163
39 / 102
AE7I0178
40 / 102
AE7I0161
41 / 102
AE7I0165
42 / 102
AE7I0177
43 / 102
AE7I0491
44 / 102
1CW10093
45 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10119
46 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I0433
47 / 102
AE7I0517
48 / 102
1D3_8670
49 / 102
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0505
50 / 102
AE7I0502
51 / 102
1D3_8782
52 / 102
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8809
53 / 102
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0439
54 / 102
AE7I0460
55 / 102
AE7I0458
56 / 102
AE7I0441
57 / 102
AE7I0470
58 / 102
AE7I0462
59 / 102
AE7I0495
60 / 102
AE7I0484
61 / 102
1D3_9388
62 / 102
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9100
63 / 102
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9062
64 / 102
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9078
65 / 102
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9067
66 / 102
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9097
67 / 102
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9200
68 / 102
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9112
69 / 102
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9203
70 / 102
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9208
71 / 102
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9252
72 / 102
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9265
73 / 102
Carolina Panthers
AE7I0768
74 / 102
AE7I0530
75 / 102
AE7I0520
76 / 102
AE7I0591
77 / 102
AE7I0605
78 / 102
AE7I0585
79 / 102
AE7I0597
80 / 102
AE7I0628
81 / 102
AE7I0694
82 / 102
AE7I0751
83 / 102
AE7I0706
84 / 102
AE7I0737
85 / 102
AE7I0709
86 / 102
AE7I0992
87 / 102
AE7I0931
88 / 102
AE7I0877
89 / 102
AE7I0819
90 / 102
AE7I0809
91 / 102
AE7I0832
92 / 102
AE7I0781
93 / 102
AE7I0885
94 / 102
AE7I0841
95 / 102
AE7I0855
96 / 102
AE7I0879
97 / 102
AE7I1007
98 / 102
1CW10176
99 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I1031
100 / 102
1CW10165
101 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I1032
102 / 102
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers beat the Saints, 22-14

Defense, special teams and a new offensive weapon led the way to the first win of the season.

news

Rapid Reactions: Lack of consistency on offense leads to loss at New York

The Panthers struggled on third down throughout the day, leading to a 19-16 defeat at the hands of the Giants.

news

Rapid Reactions: Browns ride run game to 26-24 win

The Panthers allowed 217 rushing yards in a narrow Week 1 loss.

news

Rapid Reactions: Injury list a long one after preseason win over Bills

The Panthers pitched a shutout in the first half, but injuries in the preseason finale were the greater concern.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Patriots, 20-10

Carolina, resting most of its starters, dropped preseason game No. 2 after this week's joint practices in New England.

news

Rapid Reactions: Hot starts for Amaré Barno, quarterbacks

The Panthers won at Washington, with the rookie defensive end making his presence felt, and some solid quarterback play early in the game.

news

Rapid Reactions: Saints run away from Panthers in season finale, 33-7

Teddy Bridgewater threw a pair of red-zone interceptions as Carolina finished the year 5-11.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers win at Washington, 20-13

Carolina forced four first-half turnovers en route to win No. 5 this season.

news

Rapid Reactions: Packers hold on to beat Panthers, 24-16

Carolina dug itself a big hole in the first half, but made it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Broncos, 32-27

The offense came alive too late and the defense allowed scuffling QB Drew Lock to throw four touchdowns.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers drop 28-27 heartbreaker in Minnesota

The Vikings rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Advertising