Rapid Reactions: Panthers get first win of the season, 15-13

Oct 29, 2023 at 04:04 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have the quarterback they wanted, and they got the drive they needed all day.

All year, really.

The Panthers came back for a 15-13 win over the Texans Sunday, a sloppy affair that absolutely none of them were going to apologize for or care about.

It was their first win of the season and the first for the No.1 overall pick Bryce Young, who threw a touchdown to Tommy Tremble early before the dramatic late drive.

And no one is suggesting 1-6 is anything to be proud of, but it certainly beats the alternative.

They did it with the long drive (15 plays to end the game) they didn't have most of the afternoon on a day when offense was hard to come by.

When Chuba Hubbard erased the Texans' timeouts with three straight power runs for a first down, it allowed them to kill enough clock to set up Eddy Piñeiro's 23-yard field goal to win the game.

He had to try it three times, the first two erased on Houston penalties, that made it nerve-wracking. And considering he missed an extra point earlier in the game, nothing was certain.

— The performance of the defense will get lost in this, but it shouldn't. They got consistent pressure on CJ Stroud and kept the Texans from running consistently.

Houston managed 110 on the ground, not great, but the Panthers were 31st in the league in run defense entering the week, allowing 144.3 yards per game in the first six.

The Panthers also batted down three passes at the line of scrimmage against the much taller Stroud and held him to 140 passing yards, and were generally able to keep the Texans in check.

— The Panthers weren't aggressive in the run game themselves, with just 24 attempts all day. But it seems clear at this point who's going to get more of them.

Hubbard got the start and had 15 carries for 28 yards, with Miles Sanders (two attempts) and Raheem Blackshear (three) getting the rest of the work.

Hubbard's more of the downhill power runner among the lot of them. Which he showed late.

— The injuries continued to stack up on defense, as outside linebacker Justin Houston left the game with a hamstring issue. He did not return.

The Panthers were already thin at the position, with Yetur Gross-Matos placed on injured reserve this week and new pickup Luiji Vilain inactive.

That left Brian Burns, DJ Johnson, and Amaré Barno to finish the game.

— NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in attendance Sunday, visiting Bank of America Stadium for the first time since the 2015 NFC Championship Game.

Related Content

news

Rapid Reactions: Fast start unravels, Panthers fall at Miami

The 42-21 loss on the road leaves them 0-6 headed into the bye week, which they need as injuries continue to stack up.
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall in Detroit on a difficult day

The injury to rookie guard Chandler Zavala, who was taken to an area hospital with a neck injury, overshadowed their fifth loss to open the season.
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers stay winless, fall 21-13 to Vikings

The offense couldn't support a defensive effort which led to 10 of the points, as they struggled to protect quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Rapid Reactions: Depleted defense left with 37-27 loss

More injuries to key defensive players overshadowed a day when there was some progress (but not nearly enough) on offense for the Panthers.
news

Rapid Reactions: Defense solid, offense uneven in loss to Saints

The Panthers fell 20-17 to drop to 0-2 on the season on a night when the offense couldn't sustain drives or get into the end zone until the final two minutes.
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall 24-10 in Atlanta

Bryce Young threw two interceptions, and the Falcons scored 17 points off Carolina turnovers, which was the difference in the regular season opener.
news

Rapid Reactions: Andy Dalton gets first action

The veteran backup threw an interception in the end zone after what had been an efficient two-minute drive. Plus more from the preseason finale.
news

Rapid Reactions: First defense, as it was, allowed long drive

Playing without Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, and Justin Houston, the starters allowed the Giants to march for an early touchdown.
news

Rapid Reactions: Protection was an issue early

The Panthers didn't move the ball well with the starting offense as they rotated a few options at one spot. And it wasn't a long day for the first defense, in 27-0 loss to the Jets.
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers finish season with 10-7 win at the buzzer

They beat the Saints on a last-second field goal, an unlikely finish to an unlikely season, as Carolina finished 7-10.
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers' playoff hopes end with 30-24 loss in Tampa

Tom Brady connected with Mike Evans for three deep scores, dropping the Panthers to 6-10 on the year and stopping their postseason push.
Advertising