Rapid Reactions: Panthers win second straight, defeating Cardinals, 31-21

GIVEAWAY LEADS TO POINTS

The Panthers played giveaway-free football last week and rolled through their first two offensive possessions. But that changed on Sunday when Bridgewater threw his third interception of the season.

Bridgewater's pass was high and off-target for Thomas early in the second quarter, allowing cornerback Patrick Peterson to come up with the pick. The Cardinals took 10 plays to go 38 yards but were able to get a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to tight end Jordan Thomas.

That was one of the Panthers' few offensive mistakes on a day when they punted only once.

ROOKIES COME THROUGH

Rookie defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos made key plays on a drive early in the second half.

Brown had a pair of run stuffs on the possession, the latter of which brought up third-and-2 from the Carolina 38. That's when Gross-Matos came around the edge and strip-sacked Murray. The ball went forward and was initially ruled a pass, but a replay showed Gross-Matos had jarred the ball loose before Murray punched it in forward with an empty hand.

Safety ﻿Tre Boston﻿ had a clear recovery to give Carolina an extra possession.