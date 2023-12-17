Rapid Reactions: Something to celebrate

CHARLOTTE — This was the game a lot of people needed.

Bryce Young, for sure. Chris Tabor, for another. All the Panthers players and coaches, really. But especially, all the fans who came outside on a dreadful day for a team that had won one game all year long.

If they showed up, they stayed to the end and saw the dramatic finish they've been waiting on all season.

Young and Chuba Hubbard led the Panthers to a 9-7 win over the Falcons Sunday, getting them to 2-12, which only really means something to the people who were soaked at the end of it.

When Eddy Piñeiro drilled a 23-yard field goal as time expired, it triggered a celebration no one expected in a season described the same way.

They're now 2-12, but they closed with a 17-play, 85-yard drive. That's not supposed to happen.

The conditions were miserable, and the football was for large parts of the day.

But after taking over at their own 5-yard line with 7:35 left in the game, the Panthers drove for the game-winning score. And for a moment, it all went away.

Hubbard ran like a man possessed. Young completed key passes to receivers. It was something they hadn't seen when the weather was perfect.