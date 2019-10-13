Rapid Reactions: Swarming defense leads Panthers to fourth-straight win

"Thievery travels"

Talk about a fast start.

On the game's first offensive play, Winston decided to test Bradberry, but the cornerback undercut Bucs receiver Mike Evans' quick hitch route and picked it off.

After a game last week that saw Evans go without a catch, Winston tried to get him involved early – only doing it against Bradberry is ill-advised.

The interception set up a field goal to give the Panthers an early 3-0 lead.

Thieves Avenue was just getting started, though.

In the second quarter, Winston dropped back to pass again, but heavy pressure from Panthers edge rusher Bruce Irvin led to a wobbly pass that defensive back Javien Elliott intercepted. Elliott, a former Buccaneer, helped to set up running back Christian McCaffrey's second touchdown of the day a few plays later, putting the Panthers up 17-7.

Midway through the third quarter, the secondary even let linebacker Luke Kuechly in on the action. Kuechly picked off Winston for the quarterback's third interception of the day, returning it all the way down to the 8-yard line. The next play, Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel found himself in the end zone for a 27-7 Carolina lead.

Then, when it was all on the line late in the fourth quarter with Winston trying to engineer some late-game heroics, cornerback Ross Cockrell picked off Winston for a fourth time, seemingly sealing the win.

But Winston wasn't done yet. With one last shot at the end zone, Bradberry recorded his second interception of the day, marking the defense's fifth interception.

When safety Tre Boston boarded the plane to London on Wednesday, the message on his shirt was simple: "Thievery travels."