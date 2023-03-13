Reports: Panthers near deal with Vonn Bell

CHARLOTTE — Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer mentioned that adding some safety help was a priority at the combine.
And they appear to have moved quickly to find one.
According to multiple reports, the Panthers are nearing a deal with veteran safety Vonn Bell. The deal can't become official until the league year starts on Wednesday afternoon.
The 28-year-old Bell spent the last three seasons with the Bengals and had four interceptions last season.
Originally a second-round pick of the Saints out of Ohio State, Bell has 93 career starts, six interceptions, 15 forced fumbles, and 11 fumble recoveries.
He's a proven starter in the secondary (where they have another solid veteran in Xavier Woods), and he gives them some flexibility with Jeremy Chinn.
Chinn could play a hybrid role in the new defense, and he's made more plays when he was closer to the line of scrimmage.
