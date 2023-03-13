Reports: Panthers near deal with Vonn Bell

Mar 13, 2023 at 03:57 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Vonn Bell
Matt Durisko/AP

CHARLOTTE — Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer mentioned that adding some safety help was a priority at the combine.

And they appear to have moved quickly to find one.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers are nearing a deal with veteran safety Vonn Bell. The deal can't become official until the league year starts on Wednesday afternoon.

The 28-year-old Bell spent the last three seasons with the Bengals and had four interceptions last season.

Originally a second-round pick of the Saints out of Ohio State, Bell has 93 career starts, six interceptions, 15 forced fumbles, and 11 fumble recoveries.

He's a proven starter in the secondary (where they have another solid veteran in Xavier Woods), and he gives them some flexibility with Jeremy Chinn.

Chinn could play a hybrid role in the new defense, and he's made more plays when he was closer to the line of scrimmage.

Best of Vonn Bell through the years

The veteran safety has spent the last three seasons with the Bengals, after starting his career with the Saints.

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) runs the ball past New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
1 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) runs the ball past New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) looks on before an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
2 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) looks on before an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs for a first down while being chased by Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) and Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
3 / 34

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs for a first down while being chased by Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) and Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) reacts to a call during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
4 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) reacts to a call during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
5 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills running back Duke Johnson (22) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
6 / 34

Buffalo Bills running back Duke Johnson (22) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs as Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
7 / 34

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs as Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) loses control of the ball under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
8 / 34

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) loses control of the ball under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
9 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) tackles New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
10 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) tackles New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) makes a catch between Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) and safety Vonn Bell (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bickel)
11 / 34

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) makes a catch between Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) and safety Vonn Bell (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bickel)

Joshua Bickel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
12 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
13 / 34

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs as Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
14 / 34

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs as Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell, intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens' Demarcus Robinson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
15 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell, intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens' Demarcus Robinson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
16 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates his interception during the first half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
17 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates his interception during the first half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) makes an interception against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
18 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) makes an interception against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh won 23-20. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
19 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh won 23-20. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Joshua A. Bickel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) runs in for a touchdown as he's hit by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
20 / 34

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) runs in for a touchdown as he's hit by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell, left, tackles New York Jets' Garrett Wilson (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
21 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell, left, tackles New York Jets' Garrett Wilson (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) protects the ball from Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
22 / 34

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) protects the ball from Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/2022 COPYRIGHT ADAM HUNGER
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks to get past Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) in the fourth quarter during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
23 / 34

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks to get past Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) in the fourth quarter during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

John McCoy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) tries to break a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
24 / 34

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) tries to break a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) blocks Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams won 23-20. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
25 / 34

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) blocks Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams won 23-20. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen (13) makes a touchdown reception against Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 34

Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen (13) makes a touchdown reception against Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) catches a pass while being covered by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 34-31. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
27 / 34

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) catches a pass while being covered by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 34-31. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, as Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) defends during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
28 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, as Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) defends during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) runs a route against Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
29 / 34

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) runs a route against Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
30 / 34

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Laurence Kesterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns' David Njoku, top, makes a touchdown reception against Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
31 / 34

Cleveland Browns' David Njoku, top, makes a touchdown reception against Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after a catch in front of Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
32 / 34

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs after a catch in front of Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) returns a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
33 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) returns a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) plays during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
34 / 34

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) plays during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers bring back Bradley Bozeman

The veteran center agrees to terms to return, and helps them keep a sudden strength of the roster strong.

news

Jaycee Horn offering NFL advice to former Gamecocks teammate

At South Carolina's pro day, cornerback Cam Smith credited the Panthers corner as he prepares to embark in his own NFL journey.

news

Panthers tender offer to Sam Franklin

They're bringing back the restricted free agent safety, who emerged as a top special teams player this season and earned notice around the league for his aggressive style.

news

Reports: Panthers near deal with Shy Tuttle

The former Saints defensive tackle gives them more size up front, and another good run defender as they transition to a 3-4 defense.

news

Free agent negotiation period begins at noon

The Panthers are still talking to a number of their own players heading into the opening of the market, though free agency on the whole figures to be slower this year.

news

Panthers enter free agency with a choice at kicker

They've gotten steady results the last two years with Zane Gonzalez and Eddy Piñeiro, which creates an interesting situation at the position.

news

Taking a look at future pass-catching options

The Panthers will be looking at a number of avenues to find some help at receiver and tight end, after the reported deal which positions them for a new quarterback.

news

Panthers agree to terms on reworked deal with Shaq Thompson

The veteran linebacker agreed to a new deal to keep him here, where he'll add some stability to the middle of a restructured defense.

news

To make a big move, Panthers needed the right staff

By hiring head coach Frank Reich and assembling a deep group of assistants on offense, the Panthers created the condition for the top pick in the draft to flourish in Carolina.

news

Reports: Panthers trade for top pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The deal with the Bears won't be official until next Wednesday, but is a major move for the team looking for a quarterback.

news

Panthers release linebacker Damien Wilson

The veteran linebacker fell out of the rotation in the second half of last season, and the Panthers enter the offseason looking for more speed at the position.

Advertising