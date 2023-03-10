Reports: Panthers trade for top pick in 2023 NFL Draft

While that's a significant haul for the Bears, it's also the cost of doing business to acquire a top rookie quarterback, something the Panthers were obviously determined to do.

"You go get the guy that you want, you know," general manager Scott Fitterer said at the combine about potentially trading up for a quarterback. "If you have a conviction on a guy, you go get him. It's pretty simple that way. If you don't know and you're going to give all these resources to go up and get it, you're hurting your team in the long run.

"You better be right. You better have conviction if you do move up. When you do that, you're all in."