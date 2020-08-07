'Road to Restart' goes behind-the-scenes of the Panthers' return to football

As the Panthers' director of security, Eddie Levins already had plenty on his plate. Then a pandemic hit, and Levins added infection control officer to his title.

As he says in the opening moments of "Road to Restart":

"A lot has changed."

Indeed it has.

Regardless, in a world turned upside down, Panthers players and coaches have slowly and safely returned to Bank of America Stadium over the past two weeks. Much of the credit goes to Levins and countless other staff, which is the premise behind "Road to Restart."

The series, scheduled to run through early September, is different than a typical show you'd see during training camp. Instead of focusing entirely on football, "Road to Restart" will highlight the efforts of many people behind-the-scenes who are trying to make football happen.

In any other year, X's and O's would be the main story in August. This isn't any other year.