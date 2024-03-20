Robert Hunt was brought here to create change, without changing

CHARLOTTE — You can look at any tape and see that Robert Hunt is big and athletic.

But to know the difference between someone who can be a quality player and someone who can change things, sometimes you have to see how he adapts to change.

So perhaps the best sign for the Panthers, after investing heavily in the Dolphins guard in the opening hours of free agency, came two years into his career at Louisiana-Lafayette when Hunt experienced his first coaching change, and went through his first meeting with new offensive line coach Rob Sale.

Sale came into Lafayette with head coach Billy Napier, but he had worked at Alabama from 2007-2011, so he had been with future NFL linemen like DJ Fluker, Andre Smith, and Chance Warmack and knew what one looked like. Coupled with his experience playing offensive line for Nick Saban at LSU, and coaching at Georgia and Sale had a clear vision for what he expected.

As Sale explained the change in language they'd be using, he saw Hunt's shoulders sag; he saw a look on his face that made it clear Hunt wasn't thrilled with having to adapt.

"When you get a new position coach at a college, you know, and you're giving him, here's the new calls, here's what we're doing from Day 1," Sale recalled. "And I saw Robert's face like, 'Oh, crap, I've got to learn something new.' When the meeting was over, I said 'Robert, stay.'

"Then I shut the door, and I tore him up a new one."

Sale explained that if he made it to the NFL it would be called something else; if you change teams, that's what happens. The good ones have to be able to adapt.

"And that was the beautiful thing," Sale said. "He responded, he looked at me and he said 'Yes sir,' and he kind of got it, and knew that he was wrong in his body language. And that was the only blip on the radar I ever had.