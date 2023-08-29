Roster analysis: What the moves mean, and what's still to come

— Veteran backups need not apply

This is a new team with a new coaching staff and a new quarterback.

So, at the moment, they're looking at a lot of new backup options.

Whether it was Eric Rowe (who didn't make it in favor of ﻿Jammie Robinson﻿), Deion Jones (bumped for ﻿Chandler Wooten﻿, another special teams consideration), or Erving and Jordan and Justin McCray, or defensive end Henry Anderson, a lot of experienced backups didn't make it through this wave of transactions.

Again, there will be some turnover, and it's reasonable to expect some vets to make their way here (they're ninth in the waiver-claim order and figure to use that status). But there are also a number of young kids who will be counted on to play significant roles.

Other than cornerback ﻿Troy Hill﻿, added before the final preseason game, there aren't many old guys who aren't in starting jobs.

— There are no sacred cows.

Teams seldom want to part ways with mid-round picks so soon, but there wasn't really a spot for linebacker Brandon Smith since he wasn't a regular contributor on special teams. So, the 2022 fourth-rounder is available to the rest of the league now. They took a flier on measurables on draft day last year, but that was a coach ago, and any benefit of familiarity didn't carry over.

— Still work to be done

This roster could use at least another defensive lineman and an offensive tackle. But that's not all.

There's clearly a need for another corner, but that's something they're saying in a lot of front offices across the league today.

The Panthers are also a little slight at running back, at least in terms of physical stature. A big back would be a nice complement to what they have on hand.

After an offseason of change, this is an interesting mix.