Rosters finalized for 2023 Senior Bowl

CHARLOTTE – It's Senior Bowl week.
Coaches, scouts, and executives will be traveling to Mobile, Ala., for one of the first opportunities to catch college football players in action, evaluating up close for potential additions to their roster.
Carolina drafted several current Panthers after participating in the Senior Bowl, including starting right tackle Taylor Moton (2017), defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (2018), tight end Ian Thomas (2018), and offensive lineman Cade Mays (2022), among others.
Last year, the Panthers got an early look at the top quarterbacks (all of them but Matt Corral, really), though this year's crop at the Senior Bowl doesn't include the prospective first-rounders. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is there but not practicing after his late-season knee injury, and TCU's Max Duggan's likely the top prospect among the players participating.
Here are the full rosters for this year's Senior Bowl participants.
NATIONAL TEAM
Quarterback
- Malik Cunningham, Louisville
- Jake Haener, Fresno State
- Jaren Hall, BYU
Running back
- Chase Brown, Illinois
- Evan Hull, Northwestern
- Roschon Johnson, Texas
- Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State
Wide receiver
- Ronnie Bell, Michigan
- Grant DuBose, Charlotte
- Elijah Higins, Stanford
- Puka Nacua, BYU
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska
- Jayden Reed, Michigan State
- Tre Tucker, Cincinnati
- Michael Wilson, Stanford
Tight end
- Davis Allen, Clemson
- Payne Durham, Purdue
- Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
Offensive line
- Jake Andrews, Troy
- McClendon Curtis, UT-Chattanooga
- Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
- Joey Fisher, Shepherd
- Blake Freeland, BYU
- Ryan Hayes, Michigan
- Dawand Jones, Ohio State
- Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
- Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
- Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
- Asim Richards, North Carolina
Defensive line
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
- Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
- Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
- Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
- Yaya Diaby, Louisville
- Isaiah Foskey, Notre ame
- KJ Henry, Clemson
- Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan
- Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State
- Lonnie Phelps Jr., Kansas
- Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State
- Keion White, Georgia Tech
Linebacker
- Andre Carter II, Army
- Nick Hampton, Appalachian State
- Daiyan Henley, Washington State
- DJ Johnson, Oregon
- Cam Jones, Indiana
- Carlton Martial, Troy
- DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
- Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
Defensive back
- Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
- Mekhi Blackmon, USC
- Sydney Brown, Illinois
- Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
- Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
- Jartavius Martin, Illinois
- Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa
- Riley Moss, Iowa
- Daniel Scott, California
- JL Skinner, Boise State
- Keidron Smith, Kentucky
Specialists
- LS Robert Soderholm, Virginia Military Institute
- PK Chad Ryland, Maryland
- PT Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
AMERICAN TEAM
Quarterback
- Tyson Bagent, Shepherd
- Max Duggan, TCU
- Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
- Clayton Tune, Houston
Running back
- Eric Gray, Oklahoma
- Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
- Tyjae Spears, Tulane
Wide receiver
- Derius Davis, TCU
- Nathaniel Dell, Houston
- Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
- Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
- Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
- Rashee Rice, SMU
- Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
- Don'tayvion Wicks, Virginia
Tight end
- Cameron Latu, Alabama
- Will Mallory, Miami
- Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
- Brayden Willis, Oklahoma
Offensive line
- Steve Avila, TCU
- Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
- Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
- Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
- Richard Gouraige, Florida
- Warren McClendon Jr., Georgia
- Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
- Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
- John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
- Tyler Steen, Alabama
- O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
- Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Defensive line
- DJ Dale, Alabama
- Ali Gaye, LSU
- Derick Hall, Auburn
- Dylan Horton, TCU
- Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
- Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
- Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma
- Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss
- Byron Young, Alabama
- Byron Young, Tennessee
- Cameron Young, Mississippi State
Linebacker
- Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
- Eku Leota, Auburn
- Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
- Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State
- SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh
- Dorian Williams, Tulane
- Dee Winters, TCU
Defensive back
- Julius Brents, Kansas State
- Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech
- DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama
- Anthony Johnson, Virginia
- Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
- Marte Mapu, Sacramento State
- Jammie Robinson, Florida State
- Darius Rush, South Carolina
- Christopher Smith II, Georgia
- Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
- Jay Ward, LSU
- Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State
Specialists
- LS Alex Ward, Central Florida
- PK Jack Podlesny, Georgia
- PT Adam Korsak, Rutgers
