Rosters finalized for 2023 Senior Bowl

Jan 30, 2023 at 09:46 AM
Senior Bowl
Don Juan Moore/Getty

CHARLOTTE – It's Senior Bowl week.

Coaches, scouts, and executives will be traveling to Mobile, Ala., for one of the first opportunities to catch college football players in action, evaluating up close for potential additions to their roster.

Carolina drafted several current Panthers after participating in the Senior Bowl, including starting right tackle Taylor Moton (2017), defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (2018), tight end Ian Thomas (2018), and offensive lineman Cade Mays (2022), among others.

Last year, the Panthers got an early look at the top quarterbacks (all of them but Matt Corral, really), though this year's crop at the Senior Bowl doesn't include the prospective first-rounders. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is there but not practicing after his late-season knee injury, and TCU's Max Duggan's likely the top prospect among the players participating.

Here are the full rosters for this year's Senior Bowl participants.

NATIONAL TEAM

Quarterback

  • Malik Cunningham, Louisville
  • Jake Haener, Fresno State
  • Jaren Hall, BYU

Running back

  • Chase Brown, Illinois
  • Evan Hull, Northwestern
  • Roschon Johnson, Texas
  • Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

Wide receiver

  • Ronnie Bell, Michigan
  • Grant DuBose, Charlotte
  • Elijah Higins, Stanford
  • Puka Nacua, BYU
  • Trey Palmer, Nebraska
  • Jayden Reed, Michigan State
  • Tre Tucker, Cincinnati
  • Michael Wilson, Stanford

Tight end

  • Davis Allen, Clemson
  • Payne Durham, Purdue
  • Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Offensive line

  • Jake Andrews, Troy
  • McClendon Curtis, UT-Chattanooga
  • Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
  • Joey Fisher, Shepherd
  • Blake Freeland, BYU
  • Ryan Hayes, Michigan
  • Dawand Jones, Ohio State
  • Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
  • Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
  • Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
  • Asim Richards, North Carolina

Defensive line

  • Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
  • Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
  • Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
  • Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
  • Yaya Diaby, Louisville
  • Isaiah Foskey, Notre ame
  • KJ Henry, Clemson
  • Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan
  • Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State
  • Lonnie Phelps Jr., Kansas
  • Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State
  • Keion White, Georgia Tech

Linebacker

  • Andre Carter II, Army
  • Nick Hampton, Appalachian State
  • Daiyan Henley, Washington State
  • DJ Johnson, Oregon
  • Cam Jones, Indiana
  • Carlton Martial, Troy
  • DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
  • Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Defensive back

  • Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
  • Mekhi Blackmon, USC
  • Sydney Brown, Illinois
  • Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
  • Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
  • Jartavius Martin, Illinois
  • Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa
  • Riley Moss, Iowa
  • Daniel Scott, California
  • JL Skinner, Boise State
  • Keidron Smith, Kentucky

Specialists

  • LS Robert Soderholm, Virginia Military Institute
  • PK Chad Ryland, Maryland
  • PT Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

AMERICAN TEAM

Quarterback

  • Tyson Bagent, Shepherd
  • Max Duggan, TCU
  • Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
  • Clayton Tune, Houston

Running back

  • Eric Gray, Oklahoma
  • Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
  • Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
  • Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Wide receiver

  • Derius Davis, TCU
  • Nathaniel Dell, Houston
  • Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
  • Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
  • Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
  • Rashee Rice, SMU
  • Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
  • Don'tayvion Wicks, Virginia

Tight end

  • Cameron Latu, Alabama
  • Will Mallory, Miami
  • Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
  • Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

Offensive line

  • Steve Avila, TCU
  • Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
  • Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
  • Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
  • Richard Gouraige, Florida
  • Warren McClendon Jr., Georgia
  • Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
  • Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
  • John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
  • Tyler Steen, Alabama
  • O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
  • Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Defensive line

  • DJ Dale, Alabama
  • Ali Gaye, LSU
  • Derick Hall, Auburn
  • Dylan Horton, TCU
  • Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
  • Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
  • Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma
  • Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss
  • Byron Young, Alabama
  • Byron Young, Tennessee
  • Cameron Young, Mississippi State

Linebacker

  • Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
  • Eku Leota, Auburn
  • Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
  • Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State
  • SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh
  • Dorian Williams, Tulane
  • Dee Winters, TCU

Defensive back

  • Julius Brents, Kansas State
  • Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech
  • DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama
  • Anthony Johnson, Virginia
  • Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
  • Marte Mapu, Sacramento State
  • Jammie Robinson, Florida State
  • Darius Rush, South Carolina
  • Christopher Smith II, Georgia
  • Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
  • Jay Ward, LSU
  • Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State

Specialists

  • LS Alex Ward, Central Florida
  • PK Jack Podlesny, Georgia
  • PT Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Photos of current Panthers from the Senior Bowl

A number of players on Carolina's current roster once played in the Senior Bowl. Take a trip back in time to see past Senior Bowls as the 2023 version gets underway this week.

North squad offensive tackle Taylor Moton of Western Michigan (72) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
1 / 25

North squad offensive tackle Taylor Moton of Western Michigan (72) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
From left, South Squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta of Richmond, linebacker Bradley Bozeman of Alabama, quarterback Mike White of Western Kentucky, and quarterback Brandon Silvers of Troy during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
2 / 25

From left, South Squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta of Richmond, linebacker Bradley Bozeman of Alabama, quarterback Mike White of Western Kentucky, and quarterback Brandon Silvers of Troy during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Squad guard Austin Corbett of Nevada watches practice during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
3 / 25

South Squad guard Austin Corbett of Nevada watches practice during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple's Matt Ioannidis #90 is seen for the North during NCAA college football practice for the Senior Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, at Ladd–Peebles Stadium, in Mobil, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
4 / 25

Temple's Matt Ioannidis #90 is seen for the North during NCAA college football practice for the Senior Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, at Ladd–Peebles Stadium, in Mobil, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: Western Michigan Tackle Taylor Moton #72 of the North Team during the 2017 Resse's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. The South defeated the North 16-15. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
5 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: Western Michigan Tackle Taylor Moton #72 of the North Team during the 2017 Resse's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. The South defeated the North 16-15. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Don Juan Moore/2017 Don Juan Moore
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: Taylor Moton #72 of the North team warms up during the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
6 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: Taylor Moton #72 of the North team warms up during the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman/2017 Getty Images
North squad offensive tackle Taylor Moton of Western Michigan (72) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
7 / 25

North squad offensive tackle Taylor Moton of Western Michigan (72) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) in action during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
8 / 25

Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) in action during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

Johnny Vy
North Squad OC Austin Corbett of Nevada (73) in action during the North teams practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 25

North Squad OC Austin Corbett of Nevada (73) in action during the North teams practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill
Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) is seen in action during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
10 / 25

Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) is seen in action during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

Johnny Vy
Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) looks on during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
11 / 25

Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) looks on during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

Johnny Vy
South Squad outside linebacker Marquis Haynes, of Ole Miss, runs drills during the South's team practice Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala., for Saturday's Senior Bowl NCAA college football game. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
12 / 25

South Squad outside linebacker Marquis Haynes, of Ole Miss, runs drills during the South's team practice Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala., for Saturday's Senior Bowl NCAA college football game. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill
DUPLICATE*South Squad outside linebacker Marquis Haynes of Ole Miss (38) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
13 / 25

DUPLICATE*South Squad outside linebacker Marquis Haynes of Ole Miss (38) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
14 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman/2018 Getty Images
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
15 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman/2018 Getty Images
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
16 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman/2018 Getty Images
South Squad defensive tackle Greg Gilmore of LSU, left, and linebacker Bradley Bozeman of Alabama in action during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
17 / 25

South Squad defensive tackle Greg Gilmore of LSU, left, and linebacker Bradley Bozeman of Alabama in action during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
18 / 25

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
19 / 25

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
20 / 25

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: American offensive lineman Cade Mays of Tennessee (75) during the Reese's Senior Bowl practice session on February 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
21 / 25

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: American offensive lineman Cade Mays of Tennessee (75) during the Reese's Senior Bowl practice session on February 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
American Team offensive lineman Cade Mays of Tennessee (75) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
22 / 25

American Team offensive lineman Cade Mays of Tennessee (75) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Squad tight end Ian Thomas Indiana, left, and safety Jeremy Reaves of South Alabama in action during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
23 / 25

South Squad tight end Ian Thomas Indiana, left, and safety Jeremy Reaves of South Alabama in action during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 30: Wide Receiver Shi Smith #13 from South Carolina of the American Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
24 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 30: Wide Receiver Shi Smith #13 from South Carolina of the American Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Don Juan Moore/2021 Don Juan Moore
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 30: Wide Receiver Shi Smith #13 from South Carolina of the American Team makes a catch over Safety Tre Norwood #5 from Oklahoma of the National Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
25 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 30: Wide Receiver Shi Smith #13 from South Carolina of the American Team makes a catch over Safety Tre Norwood #5 from Oklahoma of the National Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Don Juan Moore/2021 Don Juan Moore
