Sam Darnold to start at quarterback on Sunday vs. Broncos

Nov 22, 2022 at 03:55 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Sam Darnold

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers did everything they needed to do to win at Baltimore other than score points, so they made another change at quarterback.

Interim coach Steve Wilks told his quarterbacks Tuesday that Sam Darnold would start at home this week against the Broncos, making him the fourth quarterback to take the field this year and the third to start a game.

With PJ Walker not yet ready to return after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Falcons, the choices were going with Darnold or letting Baker Mayfield remain in the job.

Mayfield threw two interceptions late, and never generated enough offense Sunday in a 13-3 loss to the Ravens. He will back up Darnold this week.

Darnold started 11 games for the Panthers last season and was competent early in the year as they got out to a 3-0 start.

But after injuries to running back Christian McCaffrey, and a constantly changing cast of offensive linemen, he struggled through the middle of the season before missing five games with a shoulder injury.

On the whole, Darnold was 243-of-406 passing (59.9 percent) last year, with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 71.9 passer rating.

In seven games this year, Mayfield is 119-of-206 (57.8 percent) with six touchdowns and six interceptions for a 74.4 rating.

Panthers vs. Broncos through the years

Carolina is 1-6 all-time against Denver with a 1-2 record at home.

E_MK2_8333
1 / 45
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
2 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster, center, is tackled at the line of scrimmage by Denver Broncos linebacker Al Wilson, bottom center, in the first quarter, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004, in Denver. Broncos' Monsanto Pope (75) and Marco Coleman (92) are also in on the play. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
3 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster, center, is tackled at the line of scrimmage by Denver Broncos linebacker Al Wilson, bottom center, in the first quarter, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004, in Denver. Broncos' Monsanto Pope (75) and Marco Coleman (92) are also in on the play. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
4 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on November 9,1997. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 34-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
5 / 45

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on November 9,1997. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 34-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/Peter Read Miller
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
6 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
7 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
8 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
9 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_0954
10 / 45
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
11 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
12 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
13 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
EN9U2510
14 / 45
Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
15 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Maa Tanuvasa (98) stops Carolina Panthers running back Fred Lane (33) during an NFL game on November 9,1997. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 34-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
16 / 45

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Maa Tanuvasa (98) stops Carolina Panthers running back Fred Lane (33) during an NFL game on November 9,1997. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 34-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/Peter Read Miller
Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
17 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
18 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
EN9U0776
19 / 45
Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is upended by a Denver Broncos player during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
20 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is upended by a Denver Broncos player during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) under center during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
21 / 45

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) under center during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

E_MK3_0269
22 / 45
Denver Broncos head coach John Fox, center, embraces Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson, left, and James Anderson, right, after an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
23 / 45

Denver Broncos head coach John Fox, center, embraces Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson, left, and James Anderson, right, after an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
24 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
AP_117637345541
25 / 45
Bob Leverone/AP
Denver Broncos' Willis McGahee (23) runs as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) and Greg Hardy (76) defend during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
26 / 45

Denver Broncos' Willis McGahee (23) runs as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) and Greg Hardy (76) defend during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) fights for extra yards after making a reception during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
27 / 45

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) fights for extra yards after making a reception during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) is upended by Denver Broncos' Chris Harris (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
28 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) is upended by Denver Broncos' Chris Harris (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mark Carrier (83) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Denver Broncos Nov. 9, 1997, Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)
29 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mark Carrier (83) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Denver Broncos Nov. 9, 1997, Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) stretches the ball over the goal line for a touchdown as he is tackled by Denver Broncos' Rahim Moore (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
30 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) stretches the ball over the goal line for a touchdown as he is tackled by Denver Broncos' Rahim Moore (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

E_MK2_8044
31 / 45
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Panthers' 30-10 win over the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Panthers' 30-10 win over the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Denver Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler (6) tries to escape Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the Panthers' 30-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
33 / 45

Denver Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler (6) tries to escape Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the Panthers' 30-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Denver Broncos' Eddie Royal, top, misses a catch in the end zone as Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, bottom, defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
34 / 45

Denver Broncos' Eddie Royal, top, misses a catch in the end zone as Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, bottom, defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
E_MK2_7725
35 / 45
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) reacts as he runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
36 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) reacts as he runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs in for a touchdown as Denver Broncos' Josh Bell (34) and Dre' Bly (32) persue during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs in for a touchdown as Denver Broncos' Josh Bell (34) and Dre' Bly (32) persue during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) looks back over his shoulder as he heads downfield after intercepting a pass in the endzone and returning it 101 yards to the opposite 3-yard line during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004, in Denver. Denver Broncos fullback Kyle Johnson (39) chases him. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
38 / 45

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) looks back over his shoulder as he heads downfield after intercepting a pass in the endzone and returning it 101 yards to the opposite 3-yard line during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004, in Denver. Denver Broncos fullback Kyle Johnson (39) chases him. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos linebacker D.J. Williams (52) dives as he tries to stop Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) from scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the third quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
39 / 45

Denver Broncos linebacker D.J. Williams (52) dives as he tries to stop Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) from scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the third quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer (16) gets a pass off despite the defensive pressure of Carolina Panthers defensive end Micheal Rucker during the second quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
40 / 45

Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer (16) gets a pass off despite the defensive pressure of Carolina Panthers defensive end Micheal Rucker during the second quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos Steve Atwater (27) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)
41 / 45

Denver Broncos Steve Atwater (27) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)

Denver Broncos running back Reuben Droughns, left, is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers after a 32-yard run in the first quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
42 / 45

Denver Broncos running back Reuben Droughns, left, is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers after a 32-yard run in the first quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (30) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, at Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)
43 / 45

Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (30) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, at Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)

E_MK3_0809
44 / 45
E_MK3_1307
45 / 45
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Johnny Hekker a nominee for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The annual award recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

news

Know Your Foe: Denver Broncos

The Panthers host Russell Wilson and the Broncos in Week 12, just after Denver waived running back Melvin Gordon III.

news

Steve Smith Sr. among 28 Hall of Fame semifinalists

The Panthers legend is among a strong group of receivers on the list, but has more career receiving yards than any of them.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 12 against Broncos

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Sunday's game against Denver.

news

The Day After: Laying it on the line

Interim coach Steve Wilks has been direct with players, and he's willing to tell the stars they're the ones that need to pick it up.

news

When reliable run game was stopped, Panthers struggled

The Ravens held D'Onta Foreman in check, which led directly to another difficult day for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Baltimore in Week 11

Due to injuries along the depth chart, eight different defensive players played at least 90 percent of the snaps.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 11 at Baltimore

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Baker Mayfield and others said after the game.

news

Despite limiting Lamar Jackson, Panthers defense left looking for more big plays

Carolina contained Baltimore's star quarterback, but they lamented some plays that got away in the second half.

news

Baker Mayfield: "We have to fix a lot of our own mistakes"

The Panthers offense struggled across the board against the Ravens, but the problems were bigger than any one player.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Fourth-quarter turnovers prove costly

The Panthers came in leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring, but couldn't get it going Sunday.

Advertising