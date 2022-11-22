Sam Darnold to start at quarterback on Sunday vs. Broncos

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers did everything they needed to do to win at Baltimore other than score points, so they made another change at quarterback.

Interim coach Steve Wilks told his quarterbacks Tuesday that Sam Darnold would start at home this week against the Broncos, making him the fourth quarterback to take the field this year and the third to start a game.

With PJ Walker not yet ready to return after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Falcons, the choices were going with Darnold or letting Baker Mayfield remain in the job.

Mayfield threw two interceptions late, and never generated enough offense Sunday in a 13-3 loss to the Ravens. He will back up Darnold this week.

Darnold started 11 games for the Panthers last season and was competent early in the year as they got out to a 3-0 start.

But after injuries to running back Christian McCaffrey, and a constantly changing cast of offensive linemen, he struggled through the middle of the season before missing five games with a shoulder injury.

On the whole, Darnold was 243-of-406 passing (59.9 percent) last year, with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 71.9 passer rating.