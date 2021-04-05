 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Scott Fitterer: Adding Sam Darnold gives Panthers options

Apr 05, 2021 at 06:32 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson
Seth Wenig/AP

CHARLOTTE — Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer likes a lot of the football tools ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ brings, obviously.

But he also loves the flexibility Darnold gives the team.

After trading a 2021 sixth-rounder and a pair of 2022 picks (a second-rounder and a fourth) to the Jets for the 23-year-old quarterback, Fitterer said having Darnold on board now doesn't dictate any other down-the-line moves he might make.

Specifically, he was addressing a question about this year's draft. But it extends beyond the eighth overall pick, which he still owns.

Related Links

"This doesn't take out of anything in the draft," Fitterer said. "It doesn't take us out of taking a quarterback, it doesn't take us out of taking any position. What we wanted to do going into this draft, through free agency, through this trade with Sam, was to just get rid of all the needs we have. We wanted to get to a place where the roster was in a good spot, and we could take the best available player at number eight.

"We could always move up, and we could always move back, but this puts us in a position to make the right football decision for this team moving forward."

Of course, the elephant in the room remains incumbent quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿.

Fitterer said he talked to Bridgewater and his representatives but was careful not to rule out the possibility of last year's starter staying here in some role. This is where you have to point out that everything is always on the table — "In on every deal" means "In on every deal" — but Fitterer alluded to the possibility of a contract adjustment or a trade, as well.

"I think there's things we have to work through, obviously," Fitterer said. "And I've already talked to Teddy's agents. We're going to find the right place, whether it's here or wherever it may be, we'll figure things out, contract-wise as well."

But Fitterer was clearly an admirer of Darnold's work, going back to his days at Southern Cal, when Fitterer was still working in the Seahawks' front office.

"Sam is a guy I really liked," Fitterer said. "Liked the competitor, liked the toughness, the ability to move in the pocket, he can make big plays downfield with his arm. All those things really stood out about him.

"I think in this offense with Joe Brady, with Matt Rhule, with the weapons we have around him, that he can take that next step with us."

Darnold never had the kind of skill-position talent around him with the Jets he has now.

And now that the Panthers have someone they believe can be a quality starter in-house without giving up assets in this year's draft, they could add to the support, and ideally, give him a better chance to succeed.

Sam Darnold through the years

View photos of Sam Darnold during his years with the New York Jets from 2018-20.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is jubilant as he celebrates a score during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
1 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is jubilant as he celebrates a score during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during a week 15 NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
2 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during a week 15 NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Evan Pinkus via AP)

(Evan Pinkus via AP)
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Jets 28-14. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
3 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Jets 28-14. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back in the pocket during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Jets 40-3. (Alika Jenner via AP)
4 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back in the pocket during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Jets 40-3. (Alika Jenner via AP)

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
5 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Browns 23-16. (Al Tielemans via AP)
6 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Browns 23-16. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/2020 Al Tielemans via AP Images
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) sets up on the line during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, NJ. (Michael Owens via AP)
7 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) sets up on the line during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, NJ. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, NJ. (Michael Owens via AP)
8 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, NJ. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back in the pocket during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Jets 40-3. (Alika Jenner via AP)
9 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back in the pocket during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Jets 40-3. (Alika Jenner via AP)

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rolls out as he looks to pass in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Jets 35-9. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
10 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rolls out as he looks to pass in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Jets 35-9. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2020 G. Newman Lowrance
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Jets 35-9. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
11 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Jets 35-9. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2020 G. Newman Lowrance
New York Jets Quarterback Sam Darnold drops back to pass during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday November 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs Via AP)
12 / 70

New York Jets Quarterback Sam Darnold drops back to pass during an NFL Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday November 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs Via AP)

Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, NJ. (Michael Owens via AP)
13 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, NJ. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rushes during the second quarter to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, NJ. (Michael Owens via AP)
14 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rushes during the second quarter to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, NJ. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) prepares for the snap under center during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Buffalo won 18-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
15 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) prepares for the snap under center during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Buffalo won 18-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Jets 35-9. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
16 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Jets 35-9. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/2020 G. Newman Lowrance
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos defeated the Jets 37-28. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
17 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos defeated the Jets 37-28. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Buffalo won 18-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
18 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Buffalo won 18-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos defeated the Jets 37-28. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
19 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos defeated the Jets 37-28. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)
20 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)
21 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on during the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Jets 36-7. (Scott Boehm via AP)
22 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on during the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Jets 36-7. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/2020 Scott Boehm
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rushes against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Darnold later scored a touchdown after a 46 yard run. (Michael Owens via AP)
23 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rushes against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Darnold later scored a touchdown after a 46 yard run. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, center, warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)
24 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, center, warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won the game 27-17. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
25 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won the game 27-17. (Paul Jasienski via AP)

Paul Jasienski/2020 Paul Jasienski
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. The Colts beat the Jets 36-7. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
26 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. The Colts beat the Jets 36-7. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 22-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)
27 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 22-21. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/2019 Al Tielemans via AP Images
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. The Colts beat the Jets 36-7. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
28 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. The Colts beat the Jets 36-7. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)
29 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass, during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)
30 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass, during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, N.J. The 49ers defeated the Jets 31-13. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
31 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, N.J. The 49ers defeated the Jets 31-13. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. Baltimore won 42-21. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
32 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. Baltimore won 42-21. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21.(Perry Knotts via AP)
33 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21.(Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) audibles at the line of scrimmage during an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Jets 42-21. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
34 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) audibles at the line of scrimmage during an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Jets 42-21. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) stretches during warm ups prior to an NFL football against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21.(Perry Knotts via AP)
35 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) stretches during warm ups prior to an NFL football against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21.(Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs outside the pocket during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 29-15. (Perry Knotts via AP)
36 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs outside the pocket during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 29-15. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 29-15. (Perry Knotts via AP)
37 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 29-15. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Monday October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets 33-0. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
38 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Monday October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets 33-0. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 29-15. (Perry Knotts via AP)
39 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 29-15. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) prepares for the snap during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. New England won 33-0. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
40 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) prepares for the snap during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. New England won 33-0. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Monday October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets 33-0. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
41 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Monday October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets 33-0. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on from the sidelines prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)
42 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on from the sidelines prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Monday October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets 33-0. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
43 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Monday October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets 33-0. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes during an NFL game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Patriots defeated the Jets 33-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)
44 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes during an NFL game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Patriots defeated the Jets 33-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/2019 Al Tielemans via AP Images
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) stands on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. New Orleans won 28-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
45 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) stands on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. New Orleans won 28-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron Sprecher/AP2019
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, NJ (Evan Pinkus via AP)
46 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, NJ (Evan Pinkus via AP)

Evan Pinkus
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) stands in the huddle during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, NJ (Evan Pinkus via AP)
47 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) stands in the huddle during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, NJ (Evan Pinkus via AP)

Evan Pinkus
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass, during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
48 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass, during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace©
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass in action against the New England Patriots Sunday December 30, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
49 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass in action against the New England Patriots Sunday December 30, 2018 in Foxboro, Mass (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out to pass during an NFL regular season football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Texans won, 28-22. (Ric Tapia via AP)
50 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out to pass during an NFL regular season football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Texans won, 28-22. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2018
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out to pass during an NFL regular season football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Texans won, 28-22. (Ric Tapia via AP)
51 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out to pass during an NFL regular season football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Texans won, 28-22. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2018
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball during a NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. New York Giants won 22-16. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
52 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball during a NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. New York Giants won 22-16. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates a touchdown pass in action against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
53 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates a touchdown pass in action against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass, during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
54 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass, during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace©
New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a second quarter pass off his back foot during the NFL week 9 regular season football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins won the game 13-6. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
55 / 70

New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a second quarter pass off his back foot during the NFL week 9 regular season football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins won the game 13-6. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/©2018 Paul Anthony Spinelli
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs with the football as he looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 24-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
56 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs with the football as he looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 24-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/Scott Boehm
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass in action against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
57 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass in action against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks downfield for a receiver in an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
58 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks downfield for a receiver in an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates during a week 3 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. Cleveland won 21-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
59 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates during a week 3 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. Cleveland won 21-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball during a week 3 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. Cleveland won 21-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP
60 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball during a week 3 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. Cleveland won 21-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks downfield for a receiver in an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
61 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks downfield for a receiver in an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Margaret Bowles
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out looking for a receiver during a week 6 NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday October 14, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
62 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out looking for a receiver during a week 6 NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday October 14, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Evan Pinkus via AP)

(Evan Pinkus via AP)
New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws an incomplete pass in the second quarter during the 2018 NFL regular season week 3 football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. The Browns won the game 21-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
63 / 70

New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws an incomplete pass in the second quarter during the 2018 NFL regular season week 3 football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. The Browns won the game 21-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/©2018 Paul Anthony Spinelli
New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on before pregame warmups before the 2018 NFL regular season week 3 football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. The Browns won the game 21-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
64 / 70

New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on before pregame warmups before the 2018 NFL regular season week 3 football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. The Browns won the game 21-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/©2018 Paul Anthony Spinelli
New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (14) smiles following a week 1 NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Detroit. New York won 48-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
65 / 70

New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (14) smiles following a week 1 NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Detroit. New York won 48-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) prepares for the snap during a week 1 NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Detroit. New York won 48-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
66 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) prepares for the snap during a week 1 NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Detroit. New York won 48-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on the sideline during an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday Aug. 10, 2018, East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Falcons 17-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)
67 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on the sideline during an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday Aug. 10, 2018, East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Falcons 17-0. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/2018 Al Tielemans via AP Images
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass in action against the Atlanta Falcons Friday August 10, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
68 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass in action against the Atlanta Falcons Friday August 10, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/AP2018/Damian Strohmeyer
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is interview following a week 1 NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Detroit. New York won 48-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
69 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is interview following a week 1 NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Detroit. New York won 48-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles during a NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. New York Giants won 22-16. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
70 / 70

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles during a NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. New York Giants won 22-16. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Xavier Legette leaves South Carolina for the NFL with something to prove

South Carolina native and alum Xavier Legette had his best season in 2023. Now he has a point to prove to the himself, his family and the NFL.
news

Mock Draft Matrix: What the experts tell us about potential Panthers, or not

Taking a collection of February mock drafts is hardly scientific, but it at least points toward a group of players who could reasonably be on the board when the Panthers pick 33rd overall. Or maybe not.
news

Combine notebook: WRs take the stage and state their case as the best

Friday at the NFL Draft Combine saw wide receivers introduce themselves and there was one big message to emerge; they believe this is the best class ever. 
news

Ask The Old Guy: What to make of the combine?

From what actually happens in the meeting rooms, hallways, and restaurants of Indianapolis, to what's coming over a busy couple of weeks, you had lots of questions.
news

Combine notebook: Clemson corner Nate Wiggins hoping to prove doubters wrong

From Wiggins meeting with the Panthers, to Quinyon Mitchell's chip, here's Thursday's round-up from the Combine.
news

How to Watch: The 2024 NFL Combine

Here's how to tune in to this week's NFL Combine workouts. 
news

Combine notebook: Kris Jenkins Jr. following father's footsteps

Defense took the stage on Wednesday, with connections to Charlotte ruling the day
news

Keeping Ejiro Evero a "huge" part of offseason plan

Dave Canales said hanging onto the defensive coordinator was part of his pitch when he interviewed for the head coaching job, based on the challenges he's seen first-hand.
news

Combine notebook: Morgan on long-range plan, Canales on learning new roster

The Panthers brass talked about the way they're approaching the upcoming months, and how they're bringing some new perspectives to roster decisions.
news

Dave Canales has a plan for Bryce Young, but doesn't want to "fix" him

Canales has watched every snap of Young's rookie season, and has created a plan to usher the QB into his second year by building an entire offense.
news

Dan Morgan talks Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, Ikem Ekwonu at combine

The Panthers President of Football Operations/General Manager discussed a number of pending offseason moves, and moves he doesn't want to make at all.
news

How the Hall of Fame surprised Julius Peppers with "the knock"

It took a lot of work, some subterfuge, a flimsy excuse from one of his kids, and one of the greatest careers in football history to lead of a memorable night for Peppers.
Advertising