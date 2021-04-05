Scott Fitterer: Adding Sam Darnold gives Panthers options

"This doesn't take out of anything in the draft," Fitterer said. "It doesn't take us out of taking a quarterback, it doesn't take us out of taking any position. What we wanted to do going into this draft, through free agency, through this trade with Sam, was to just get rid of all the needs we have. We wanted to get to a place where the roster was in a good spot, and we could take the best available player at number eight.

"We could always move up, and we could always move back, but this puts us in a position to make the right football decision for this team moving forward."

Of course, the elephant in the room remains incumbent quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿.

Fitterer said he talked to Bridgewater and his representatives but was careful not to rule out the possibility of last year's starter staying here in some role. This is where you have to point out that everything is always on the table — "In on every deal" means "In on every deal" — but Fitterer alluded to the possibility of a contract adjustment or a trade, as well.