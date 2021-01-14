Scott Fitterer offers varied experience, with a track record of success

Jan 14, 2021 at 06:45 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Scott Fitterer at combine

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have given Scott Fitterer the chance to use the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He might not know what to do with anything that high in the order.

But certainly, he's shown that he can help build a championship organization in a number of different ways over the years.

By agreeing to terms with the Seahawks' vice president of football operations for their general manager job Thursday, the Panthers identified an evaluator from a top program who has helped Seattle build a stable foundation.

And while the Seahawks have become as known lately for a penchant of trading down in the order as any particular players they've taken, Fitterer has been around for when they put together a champion, largely through the draft.

Their 2012 class was, simply put, the kind of group you build franchises on, as they acquired the cornerstones of the team that won Super Bowl XLVIII after the 2013 season.

They used their first-round pick on pass-rusher Bruce Irvin, who has been a solid pro throughout his career. The next two picks helped define them for nearly a decade.

Getting linebacker Bobby Wagner in the second round and quarterback Russell Wilson in the third provided the leaders on either side of the ball who have carried the Seahawks ever since.

Seattle had just signed quarterback Matt Flynn in free agency that offseason, and the three-year, $26 million contract indicated they planned for him to start (and play well).

But Wilson was a player who never took for granted that he was supposed to wait his turn, and the Seahawks obviously made the right move by making the 75th overall pick their starter immediately.

Since then, the Seahawks haven't picked higher than 27th in the draft. That's partly because of their willingness to trade back to accumulate assets, but it's also because they've been so good.

The Seahawks have made the playoffs eight of the last nine seasons, and their 9-7 record in 2017 was the low-water mark of that run. They're 98-45-1 in those last nine seasons.

That's the kind of sustained success the Panthers are looking for, having never enjoyed back-to-back winning seasons in 26 years, with an all-time record of 200-215-1.

Adding someone from a successful organization was clearly part of owner David Tepper's plan, as the other three finalists for the job were from the Chiefs, Titans (by way of the Patriots), and 49ers (by way of the Broncos and Patriots).

But the working together was also a key part of what Tepper envisioned, with the 47-year-old Fitterer and 45-year-old head coach Matt Rhule in position to add to a promising young core on defense.

If anything, Fitterer's time in Seattle should illustrate that he's not rigid or locked into his own silo of expertise.

Seattle GM John Schneider talks during the draft with head coach Pete Carroll and Fitterer.
Photo credit: Rod Mar
Seattle GM John Schneider talks during the draft with head coach Pete Carroll and Fitterer.

In recent years, he operated in what amounted to a job-share arrangement, along with Trent Kirchner as co-assistant GMs under John Schneider. Kirchner's background was in pro scouting (including a stint with the Panthers), while Fitterer is Seattle's former college scouting director.

But in elevating them to a shared role beneath Schneider, each was given additional responsibilities, with Fitterer working on the pro side as well, and learning the kind of day-to-day essentials he'll need in a larger role.

In many offices, departments can become territorial, but those who know Seattle's building have described the relationships there as healthy, the kind that allows everyone to flourish, and have a hand in the success.

That's the kind of résumé Tepper was looking for, as he stressed the kind of "collaborative" approach he was looking for in his front office.

Now, Fitterer just has to get in the building. And start building.

Again.

Related Content

news

Derrick Brown named to the 2024 Pro Bowl at defensive tackle

Coming off a record breaking season, Derrick Brown has been named to the Pro Bowl, in relief of the injured Aaron Donald.
news

Health and continuity will be keys for offensive line in 2024

When injuries descended upon the guard position last season, it made it hard for an entire offense to find its footing. And with time and healing, there's a solid group in place for the next coach.
news

Panthers complete interview with Ben Johnson

The team completed another virtual interview this week, meeting with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Friday.
news

Ask The Old Guy: The waiting game

With the season (mercifully) in the rear view mirror, and coaching and GM searches ongoing, there are more hypothetical questions that none of us can know the answers to than concrete answers at the moment
news

Panthers initiative with high school girls flag football kicks off in Wake County

The Panthers initiative to bring high school girls flag football across North Carolina gets a huge boost, as Wake County's inaugural season kicks off
news

Panthers designated to play regular season game in Germany

The Panthers will head to Munich next season, extending what was already a growing relationship with fans there. 
news

Bryce Young's offseason starts now, with both questions and levity 

Bryce Young's rookie season lends to a lot of offseason work for the passer. He starts his work with questions still remaining, but a needed levity.
news

Panthers legends Julius Peppers, Armanti Edwards named to College Football Hall of Fame

The former UNC defensive end and Appalachian State quarterback were recognized for their incredible careers with the Tar Heels and Mountaineers. 
news

Panthers general manager search update

Check here for the candidates and latest developments for the Panthers in their search for a new general manager.
news

State of the Union: Where do the Panthers go from here?

As players and coaches packed up after the season, they talked about the lessons learned this season, and how to move forward.
news

Panthers extend three, sign 11 practice squaders to future deals

They re-signed free agents-to-be Stephen Sullivan, LaBryan Ray, and Nick Thurman, and brought back running back return man Tarik Cohen.
news

Notebook: Bryce Young doesn't think there were too many "voices"

While some teammates thought the rookie quarterback was overwhelmed by input, he disagreed. Plus more from Brian Burns and Hayden Hurst on cleanout day.
Advertising