Scott Fitterer offers varied experience, with a track record of success

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have given Scott Fitterer the chance to use the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He might not know what to do with anything that high in the order.

But certainly, he's shown that he can help build a championship organization in a number of different ways over the years.

By agreeing to terms with the Seahawks' vice president of football operations for their general manager job Thursday, the Panthers identified an evaluator from a top program who has helped Seattle build a stable foundation.

And while the Seahawks have become as known lately for a penchant of trading down in the order as any particular players they've taken, Fitterer has been around for when they put together a champion, largely through the draft.

Their 2012 class was, simply put, the kind of group you build franchises on, as they acquired the cornerstones of the team that won Super Bowl XLVIII after the 2013 season.

They used their first-round pick on pass-rusher Bruce Irvin, who has been a solid pro throughout his career. The next two picks helped define them for nearly a decade.

Getting linebacker Bobby Wagner in the second round and quarterback Russell Wilson in the third provided the leaders on either side of the ball who have carried the Seahawks ever since.

Seattle had just signed quarterback Matt Flynn in free agency that offseason, and the three-year, $26 million contract indicated they planned for him to start (and play well).

But Wilson was a player who never took for granted that he was supposed to wait his turn, and the Seahawks obviously made the right move by making the 75th overall pick their starter immediately.