Shi Smith active, Brandon Smith inactive Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Wide receiver Shi Smith was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, but he will be active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Smith popped up on the report Friday with a groin issue, but was sufficiently ready that they'll suit him up. He's expected to return punts today, and he started last week at wide receiver when they opened in a three-wide set.
Linebacker Brandon Smith, defensive end Amaré Barno, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, offensive lineman Cade Mays, and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. are the inactives for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Brandon Smith was listed as doubtful on the report with a thigh injury.
Practice squad linebacker Arron Mosby was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and will be active this week, giving them a fifth linebacker and someone to play special teams.
Deactivating Hoskins means rookie defensive tackle Marquan McCall will be active for his first NFL game, with the hope that his stature helps on rushing downs.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Laviska Shenault
LB Brandon Smith
OL Cade Mays
DT Phil Hoskins
DE Amaré Barno
GIANTS INACTIVES
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux
WR Wan'Dale Robinson
DB Jason Pinnock
DB Aaron Robinson
DB Nick McCloud
OLB Azeez Ojulari
OT Tyre Phillips
