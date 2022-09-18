Presented by

Shi Smith active, Brandon Smith inactive Sunday

Sep 18, 2022
Darin Gantt
Brandon Smith

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Wide receiver Shi Smith was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, but he will be active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Smith popped up on the report Friday with a groin issue, but was sufficiently ready that they'll suit him up. He's expected to return punts today, and he started last week at wide receiver when they opened in a three-wide set.

Linebacker Brandon Smith, defensive end Amaré Barno, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, offensive lineman Cade Mays, and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. are the inactives for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Brandon Smith was listed as doubtful on the report with a thigh injury.

Practice squad linebacker Arron Mosby was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and will be active this week, giving them a fifth linebacker and someone to play special teams.

Deactivating Hoskins means rookie defensive tackle Marquan McCall will be active for his first NFL game, with the hope that his stature helps on rushing downs.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Laviska Shenault

LB Brandon Smith

OL Cade Mays

DT Phil Hoskins

DE Amaré Barno

GIANTS INACTIVES

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

DB Jason Pinnock

DB Aaron Robinson

DB Nick McCloud

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OT Tyre Phillips

