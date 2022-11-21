Snap Counts: Carolina at Baltimore in Week 11

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Ravens in Week 11.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|57 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Brady Christensen
|57 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|57 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Taylor Moton
|57 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Baker Mayfield
|57 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|57 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|56 (98%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|53 (93%)
|Shi Smith
|34 (60%)
|7 (30%)
|Ian Thomas
|31 (54%)
|7 (30%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|23 (40%)
|6 (26%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|22 (39%)
|Tommy Tremble
|21 (37%)
|11 (48%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|16 (28%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|15 (26%)
|9 (39%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|11 (19%)
|8 (35%)
|Cameron Erving
|2 (4%)
|Cade Mays
|1 (2%)
|1 (4%)
- A week after D'Onta Foreman tied a career high for most snaps, he only played in 39 percent of the snaps at Baltimore, his lowest since Week 6 at Los Angeles.
- Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard tied for the most snaps (23) he's played all year.
- Ian Thomas played over half of the snaps in his return to his hometown. His three receptions were his most this season.
- All of the offensive lineman once again played every snap, while Cameron Erving and Cade Mays entered for three plays.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|CJ Henderson
|69 (100%)
|10 (43%)
|Shaq Thompson
|69 (100%)
|6 (26%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|69 (100%)
|3 (13%)
|Brian Burns
|68 (99%)
|6 (26%)
|Jaycee Horn
|68 (99%)
|3 (13%)
|Xavier Woods
|68 (99%)
|3 (13%)
|Frankie Luvu
|67 (97%)
|7 (30%)
|Derrick Brown
|64 (93%)
|6 (26%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|54 (78%)
|6 (26%)
|Bravvion Roy
|49 (71%)
|5 (22%)
|Sam Franklin
|29 (42%)
|19 (83%)
|Marquis Haynes
|27 (39%)
|2 (9%)
|Brandon Smith
|24 (35%)
|10 (43%)
|Cory Littleton
|12 (17%)
|11 (48%)
|Phil Hoskins
|9 (13%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|8 (12%)
|8 (35%)
|Amare Barno
|3 (4%)
|6 (26%)
|Marquan McCall
|2 (3%)
|3 (13%)
- Due to injuries along the depth chart, eight different players played at least 90 percent of the defensive snaps.
- Jeremy Chinn played every snap and recorded 10 tackles in his return from injury.
- CJ Henderson played every snap in the first game after Donte Jackson was placed on IR.
- The secondary was also without Myles Hartsfield, requiring Sam Franklin Jr. to play his first defensive snaps this season.
- Rookies Brandon Smith and Amaré Barno each saw action, as Smith played 24 snaps and made three tackles, while Barno had a big tackle for loss.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sean Chandler
|16 (70%)
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|16 (70%)
|Chandler Wooten
|16 (70%)
|Damien Wilson
|12 (52%)
|Johnny Hekker
|8 (35%)
|JJ Jansen
|8 (35%)
|T.J. Carrie
|6 (26%)
|Eddy Pineiro
|3 (13%)
|Michael Jordan
|1 (4%)
View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.