Snap Counts: Carolina at Baltimore in Week 11

Nov 21, 2022 at 07:29 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
SnapCounts_22-11

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Ravens in Week 11.

Table inside Article
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett57 (100%)1 (4%)
Brady Christensen57 (100%)1 (4%)
Ikem Ekwonu57 (100%)1 (4%)
Taylor Moton57 (100%)1 (4%)
Baker Mayfield57 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman57 (100%)
DJ Moore56 (98%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.53 (93%)
Shi Smith34 (60%)7 (30%)
Ian Thomas31 (54%)7 (30%)
Chuba Hubbard23 (40%)6 (26%)
D'Onta Foreman22 (39%)
Tommy Tremble21 (37%)11 (48%)
Laviska Shenault Jr.16 (28%)
Stephen Sullivan15 (26%)9 (39%)
Raheem Blackshear11 (19%)8 (35%)
Cameron Erving2 (4%)
Cade Mays1 (2%)1 (4%)
  • A week after D'Onta Foreman tied a career high for most snaps, he only played in 39 percent of the snaps at Baltimore, his lowest since Week 6 at Los Angeles.
  • Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard tied for the most snaps (23) he's played all year.
  • Ian Thomas played over half of the snaps in his return to his hometown. His three receptions were his most this season.
  • All of the offensive lineman once again played every snap, while Cameron Erving and Cade Mays entered for three plays.
Table inside Article
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
CJ Henderson69 (100%)10 (43%)
Shaq Thompson69 (100%)6 (26%)
Jeremy Chinn69 (100%)3 (13%)
Brian Burns68 (99%)6 (26%)
Jaycee Horn68 (99%)3 (13%)
Xavier Woods68 (99%)3 (13%)
Frankie Luvu67 (97%)7 (30%)
Derrick Brown64 (93%)6 (26%)
Yetur Gross-Matos54 (78%)6 (26%)
Bravvion Roy49 (71%)5 (22%)
Sam Franklin29 (42%)19 (83%)
Marquis Haynes27 (39%)2 (9%)
Brandon Smith24 (35%)10 (43%)
Cory Littleton12 (17%)11 (48%)
Phil Hoskins9 (13%)
Keith Taylor Jr.8 (12%)8 (35%)
Amare Barno3 (4%)6 (26%)
Marquan McCall2 (3%)3 (13%)
  • Due to injuries along the depth chart, eight different players played at least 90 percent of the defensive snaps.
  • Jeremy Chinn played every snap and recorded 10 tackles in his return from injury.
  • CJ Henderson played every snap in the first game after Donte Jackson was placed on IR.
  • The secondary was also without Myles Hartsfield, requiring Sam Franklin Jr. to play his first defensive snaps this season.
  • Rookies Brandon Smith and Amaré Barno each saw action, as Smith played 24 snaps and made three tackles, while Barno had a big tackle for loss.
Table inside Article
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sean Chandler16 (70%)
Joel Iyiegbuniwe16 (70%)
Chandler Wooten16 (70%)
Damien Wilson12 (52%)
Johnny Hekker8 (35%)
JJ Jansen8 (35%)
T.J. Carrie6 (26%)
Eddy Pineiro3 (13%)
Michael Jordan1 (4%)

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Ravens

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

1D3_4218
1 / 75
Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-260
2 / 75
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
3 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
4 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) misses a pass as Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
5 / 75

Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) misses a pass as Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
6 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
7 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) closes in on Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake (17) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
8 / 75

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) closes in on Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake (17) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (10) makes a first down as Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
9 / 75

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (10) makes a first down as Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (left) makes the stop of Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake, right, in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
10 / 75

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (left) makes the stop of Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake, right, in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and linebacker Roquan Smith (18) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
11 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and linebacker Roquan Smith (18) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) gains yardage in front of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (18) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
12 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) gains yardage in front of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (18) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) stops Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
13 / 75

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) stops Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
221120 Panthers at Ravens-264
14 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-256
15 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-254
16 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-253
17 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-263
18 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-258
19 / 75
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes off in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
20 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes off in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes a catch in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
21 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes a catch in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (93) and teammate safety Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
22 / 75

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (93) and teammate safety Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) gains yardage as he is pursued by Baltimore Raven defenders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
23 / 75

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) gains yardage as he is pursued by Baltimore Raven defenders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (93) celebrates an interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
24 / 75

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (93) celebrates an interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
25 / 75

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) gains a first down in front of Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
26 / 75

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) gains a first down in front of Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1D3_4193
27 / 75
Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-267
28 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-266
29 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-269
30 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-268
31 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-273
32 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-278
33 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-270
34 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-271
35 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-275
36 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-272
37 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-282
38 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-285
39 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-280
40 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-281
41 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-284
42 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-283
43 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-287
44 / 75
1D3_3737
45 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3745
46 / 75
Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-289
47 / 75
1D3_3835
48 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3760
49 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3738
50 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3851
51 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3846
52 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3908
53 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3902
54 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3920
55 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4149
56 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3926
57 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3923
58 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3938
59 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3927
60 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4096
61 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3964
62 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4098
63 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_3969
64 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4129
65 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4141
66 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4160
67 / 75
Carolina Panthers
1D3_4175
68 / 75
Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-299
69 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-292
70 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-294
71 / 75
221120 Panthers at Ravens-295
72 / 75
1D3_4226
73 / 75
Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-297
74 / 75
1D3_4206
75 / 75
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 11 at Baltimore

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Baker Mayfield and others said after the game.

news

Despite limiting Lamar Jackson, Panthers defense left looking for more big plays

Carolina contained Baltimore's star quarterback, but they lamented some plays that got away in the second half.

news

Baker Mayfield: "We have to fix a lot of our own mistakes"

The Panthers offense struggled across the board against the Ravens, but the problems were bigger than any one player.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Fourth-quarter turnovers prove costly

The Panthers came in leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring, but couldn't get it going Sunday.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall, 13-3, at Baltimore

A day of excellent defense was squandered, when they couldn't move the ball at all in Baker Mayfield's first start since Week 5.

news

Live Updates: Panthers at Ravens in Week 11

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game at Baltimore.

news

Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn active for Ravens game

The secondary has been hit by injuries lately, but having the young standouts on the field should help as they try to slow down Lamar Jackson.

news

Panthers activate Jeremy Chinn to 53-man roster

Getting the playmaking safety back provides a significant boost heading into Sunday's game against the Ravens, plus other transactions.

news

T.J. Carrie has stayed ready for this chance

The veteran cornerback kept working out in pads — even when he wasn't on a roster — and could contribute for the Panthers soon.

news

Five things to watch at Baltimore: Panthers seeking first road win

Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers travel to play the Ravens in Week 11.

news

What the Ravens are saying about the Panthers

See what John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson and others said this week about Carolina.

Advertising