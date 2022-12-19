Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Week 15

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Steelers in Week 15.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|46 (100%)
|4 (16%)
|Brady Christensen
|46 (100%)
|4 (16%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|46 (100%)
|4 (16%)
|Taylor Moton
|46 (100%)
|4 (16%)
|Sam Darnold
|46 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|46 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|44 (96%)
|1 (4%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|41 (89%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|29 (63%)
|5 (20%)
|Tommy Tremble
|24 (52%)
|14 (56%)
|Ian Thomas
|21 (46%)
|9 (36%)
|Shi Smith
|21 (46%)
|3 (12%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|14 (30%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|13 (28%)
|11 (44%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|13 (28%)
|2 (8%)
|Cameron Erving
|4 (9%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|2 (4%)
|10 (40%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|2 (4%)
|10 (40%)
|Cade Mays
|2 (4%)
|4 (16%)
- 46 offensive snaps were the fewest for Carolina's offense since Week 6 (44) against the Rams.
- Chuba Hubbard played 63 percent of the snaps, his most since Week 6 of the 2021 season.
- D'Onta Foreman only had 14 snaps and nine rushing yards, his fewest since Week 6 at Los Angeles.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Frankie Luvu
|68 (100%)
|5 (20%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|68 (100%)
|5 (20%)
|Shaq Thompson
|68 (100%)
|5 (20%)
|Jaycee Horn
|68 (100%)
|5 (20%)
|Xavier Woods
|68 (100%)
|Keith Taylor Jr.
|65 (96%)
|7 (28%)
|Derrick Brown
|59 (87%)
|5 (20%)
|Brian Burns
|58 (85%)
|5 (20%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|57 (84%)
|5 (20%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|50 (74%)
|1 (4%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|37 (54%)
|17 (68%)
|Cory Littleton
|28 (41%)
|15 (60%)
|Marquis Haynes
|17 (25%)
|4 (16%)
|Bravvion Roy
|15 (22%)
|4 (16%)
|Henry Anderson
|11 (16%)
|4 (16%)
|Marquan McCall
|5 (7%)
|CJ Henderson
|4 (6%)
|T.J. Carrie
|2 (3%)
|3 (12%)
- Nine players saw action in at least 80 percent of the defensive snaps, a new season high.
- Xavier Woods returned from injury and played all 68 snaps, making six tackles.
- CJ Henderson left the game after just four snaps with an injury. Keith Taylor Jr. replaced him and played 96 percent of the snaps.
- Derrick Brown once again played a lot of snaps, leading all defensive linemen with 87 percent. Since Week 10, he's played 88.2 percent of the snaps. He had played 67.4 prior to that.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sam Franklin
|20 (80%)
|Sean Chandler
|16 (64%)
|Chandler Wooten
|15 (60%)
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|15 (60%)
|Johnny Hekker
|9 (36%)
|Damien Wilson
|9 (36%)
|Eddy Pineiro
|8 (32%)
|JJ Jansen
|8 (32%)
|Michael Jordan
|4 (16%)
View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.