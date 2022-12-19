Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Week 15

Dec 19, 2022 at 08:16 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
SnapCounts_22-week15

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Steelers in Week 15.

Table inside Article
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett46 (100%)4 (16%)
Brady Christensen46 (100%)4 (16%)
Ikem Ekwonu46 (100%)4 (16%)
Taylor Moton46 (100%)4 (16%)
Sam Darnold46 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman46 (100%)
DJ Moore44 (96%)1 (4%)
Terrace Marshall Jr.41 (89%)
Chuba Hubbard29 (63%)5 (20%)
Tommy Tremble24 (52%)14 (56%)
Ian Thomas21 (46%)9 (36%)
Shi Smith21 (46%)3 (12%)
D'Onta Foreman14 (30%)
Stephen Sullivan13 (28%)11 (44%)
Laviska Shenault Jr.13 (28%)2 (8%)
Cameron Erving4 (9%)
Giovanni Ricci2 (4%)10 (40%)
Raheem Blackshear2 (4%)10 (40%)
Cade Mays2 (4%)4 (16%)
  • 46 offensive snaps were the fewest for Carolina's offense since Week 6 (44) against the Rams.
  • Chuba Hubbard played 63 percent of the snaps, his most since Week 6 of the 2021 season.
  • D'Onta Foreman only had 14 snaps and nine rushing yards, his fewest since Week 6 at Los Angeles.
Table inside Article
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Frankie Luvu68 (100%)5 (20%)
Jeremy Chinn68 (100%)5 (20%)
Shaq Thompson68 (100%)5 (20%)
Jaycee Horn68 (100%)5 (20%)
Xavier Woods68 (100%)
Keith Taylor Jr.65 (96%)7 (28%)
Derrick Brown59 (87%)5 (20%)
Brian Burns58 (85%)5 (20%)
Yetur Gross-Matos57 (84%)5 (20%)
Matt Ioannidis50 (74%)1 (4%)
Myles Hartsfield37 (54%)17 (68%)
Cory Littleton28 (41%)15 (60%)
Marquis Haynes17 (25%)4 (16%)
Bravvion Roy15 (22%)4 (16%)
Henry Anderson11 (16%)4 (16%)
Marquan McCall5 (7%)
CJ Henderson4 (6%)
T.J. Carrie2 (3%)3 (12%)
  • Nine players saw action in at least 80 percent of the defensive snaps, a new season high.
  • Xavier Woods returned from injury and played all 68 snaps, making six tackles.
  • CJ Henderson left the game after just four snaps with an injury. Keith Taylor Jr. replaced him and played 96 percent of the snaps.
  • Derrick Brown once again played a lot of snaps, leading all defensive linemen with 87 percent. Since Week 10, he's played 88.2 percent of the snaps. He had played 67.4 prior to that.
Table inside Article
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sam Franklin20 (80%)
Sean Chandler16 (64%)
Chandler Wooten15 (60%)
Joel Iyiegbuniwe15 (60%)
Johnny Hekker9 (36%)
Damien Wilson9 (36%)
Eddy Pineiro8 (32%)
JJ Jansen8 (32%)
Michael Jordan4 (16%)

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Steelers

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

